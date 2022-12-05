ANZSOG boss given highest honour by IPAA Victoria

The Victorian branch of the Institute of Public Administration Australia named six new fellows last week, in addition to the appointment of a national fellow and an honorary life member.

Australian and New Zealand School of Government (ANZOG) CEO and former Victorian Public Service commissioner Adam Fennessy was recognised as an honorary life member for his significant contribution to the professional member organisation. His award was chosen by the IPAA Victoria fellows.

In a LinkedIn post Fennessy said that after more than 20 years of being affiliated with the organisation, he was both proud and moved by the recognition.

“Thank you IPAA Victoria president, John Bradley and the IPAA Victoria board, along with IPAA CEO Nina Cullen and all my past and present IPAA Vic friends and colleagues,” Fennessy said.

“I remain a proud and passionate #IPAA lifer and look forward to many future partnerships, involvements and celebrations with IPAA Victoria.”

Fennessy has contributed as a guest presenter to IPPA Victoria’s ‘gain the policy edge’ program, supported its Indigenous network and regularly contributed to the organisation as a participant and speaker over the years. He was the vice president of IPPA Victoria from 2015-2017.

“One of my proudest involvements was with the inaugural IPAA Top 50 Public Sector Women awards, as an organisational sponsor and inaugural judge,” Fennessy said.

Meanwhile, members of the Victorian public service were also celebrated as new inductees to IPAA Victoria’s list of fellows.

Among the state’s 2022 fellows were Bendigo Kangan Institute CEO Sally Curtain, Deakin University’s Mark Duckworth, City of Melbourne general manager Katrina McKenzie, Department of Environment, Land, Water and Planning executive director Karen Lau, IPAA Victoria deputy president and board member (2019-2022) Entsar Hamid, and Department of Families, Fairness and Housing secretary Brigid Sunderland.

Elaine Carbines was also recognised this year by IPAA National as a fellow for her contributions to the advancement and practice of public administration in Australia. Her award was announced at the national conference, held in Canberra in October.

