What the nudge expert knew: Robodebt a badge of honour applying for Treasury dep sec job

A key executive in the robodebt scandal, who came to the illegal scheme from the so-called ‘nudge’ unit within the Department of Prime Minister and Cabinet, has told of a crippling loss of ministerial confidence in the bureaucracy over the delivery of the program, resulting in PwC being called in to try to fix the problem-plagued shakedown so it would deliver on its spruiked savings.

In a tranche of evidence so candid about how senior public servants seek to manipulate and control key oversight mechanisms affecting their agencies, that will make many secretaries wince, former Department of Human Services acting deputy secretary Jason McNamara laid bare how he played hardball for his agency when dealing with the Commonwealth Ombudsman.

McNamara told the royal commission it was his understanding that recovery fees applied to alleged debts, since found to be illegal, were effectively applied as a default unless a “reasonable excuse” was offered.