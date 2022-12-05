The 2022 quick quiz: Are you having your desired impact?

I love this time of year — where professionally and socially everything must be done before the summer holiday, so it’s crazy, chaotic, and usually lots of fun.

Of course, it would make far more sense if we could all pace things out more evenly over the year but ask my friends and any procurement team: we don’t and our client requests and social invitations often come in thick and fast as we fill our calendars with catch ups and new tight-timeframe projects.

It’s also a good time for reflection, where it’s helpful to ask ourselves what we can learn from the first half of the (financial) year to set us up better for the second.

This year things have been a bit different though — we’ve had an election, a change of government, shifting agendas, different Budget allocation patterns, and a quiet storm of external factors that impact our private lives and therefore the lens we take to the world. We’re also still covertly reeling through the pandemic.

On a personal front, I take stock of what type of friend, family member, business partner and employer I’ve been — and make some decisions about any improvements or fine-tuning I might need to do. That often results in some self-flagellation, and even more last-minute catch-ups as I try to recover my position with a few people I love and care about who may have been given less attention than they deserve.

On the professional front I tend to think more about the health of my relationships between effort and impact — how ‘busy’ have I been, what did I achieve for that ‘busyness’ or activity and was that achievement in line with what I actually needed or set out to achieve?

In our work, we see a lot of ‘busyness’ that may well lead to a lot of achievement and outcomes, and often it’s important that we ask the hard question ‘with all of this busyness, what did you achieve — and does this align with the original intention or have the desired or required impact?’

With fresh eyes, it’s often easier to see that ‘busyness’ without desired outcome or impact often manifests as passion projects, ‘things we’ve always done’, a habitual focus on urgency rather than importance, or on the easier rather than the more difficult.

It also looks like ‘back-to-back’ meetings that don’t drive towards your goals, misaligned initiatives, covering for someone else because you’re short on resources so the multi-tasking multiplier kicks in, or it’s being drawn into someone else’s agenda and away from your own.

We also often see a bit of retrofitting of original intentions to fit the actual outcomes.

It’s also easier for our fresh or external eyes to see that the other friend of ‘busyness’ and enemy of intended impact is indecision, which manifests as procrastination, a desire for consensus over healthy debate, unproductive consultation and the merry-go-round of ‘let’s talk about this again’.

That’s why the mid-financial-year reflection is so important because it’s quite possible that many readers will be heading into the summer break with a long list of policies, programs or initiatives that should already be well underway but are still on the drawing board. I know this because I’m seeing the usual end-of-year rush for clients to get to market, to find that expertise or resource to help them make the progress they need. I hope it helps to know that you are not alone!

It’s important to remember that no matter how many points you can score in the ‘reasons/ excuses/ good intentions’ column, not one of those points can be transferred to the impact column. Hard fact.

I’ve already started my reflection through writing this column and I’m already feeling the guilty verdict looming, on many counts of ‘busyness’. In the interests of kicking off the second half of the financial year on the right foot, however, rather than focus on the ‘busyness’ that was, let’s look at how we can replace it with new choices and behaviours to achieve the professional and personal impact we want (and probably need).

Here’s what I’ll be asking myself when I sit down with my next cup of tea (my British parents have made sure I never feel too busy for a cup of tea!) — see if you can take some time out for six quick questions.

Over the next six months – and keep your thinking and responses simple:

Do you want to increase the real impact you’re having at work and home? (if not, skip to the end!). Can you define the impact you want to have at work and home — if not, pause, think about it, it’s a big question, then write down two simple statements. If you achieve only one thing at work that will have a real impact — what is it? If you achieve only one thing in your personal life that will have a real impact — what is it? What are two practical things you can do to get started? What are two practical things you can do to make sure you don’t slip back into old habits?

OK, so these aren’t really quick questions, and it’s not really a quiz, but you have almost a month to ponder over them if you want to work towards aligning your life more closely with your (intended) impact for 2023.

In the end, it’s your impact (not your busyness) that matters — it’s how you show up for others; how clear you are on what you really want and need to achieve and how well you focus your time and effort on that; how disciplined you can be about holding yourself to account — your choices, your behaviours.

Happy holiday season. I can’t believe that I would like 2023 to be just a bit more predictable. As well as less busy and more impactful.

READ MORE:

How public sector leaders can effect change that sticks