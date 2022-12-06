Higher education a lightning rod for Aus-China relations, ambassador says

Xiao Qian, Beijing’s man in Canberra, has shared his reflections on 50 years of Australia-China diplomatic relations, calling out the role of international research and study abroad opportunities for students in establishing mutual gains for both countries.

The ambassador said China was the largest source of international students in Australia for many years now. Through programs such as the Endeavour Scholarship and the New Colombo Plan programs, more than 12,000 Australian students have also studied in China.

“Mutual benefit and win-win has always been the essential feature of China-Australia relations. As an important part of our bilateral relations, education cooperation and exchanges have been dynamic and fruitful,” he said.

Xiao Qian made his remarks in a virtual address at an event hosted by the University of Melbourne, Asialink and the Centre for Contemporary Chinese Studies at the weekend.

“Currently, over 1,700 formal cooperation agreements have been signed between Chinese and Australian universities.

“China is Australia’s second-largest international research partner, with joint research output accounting for a quarter of Australia’s total international research,” he said.

Ambassador Xiao Qian’s recent appointment by the People’s Republic of China marks a thawing of diplomatic relations with Australia, which at its lowest ebb saw ministers refuse to speak with one another.

Tensions between the two nations escalated after Australia banned the Chinese telecoms company Huawei from bringing its 5G network to local shores in 2018. The imposition of trade tariffs by China on Australia was subsequently described by allies such as the US as ‘economic coercion’.

A list of other issues of contention has included Beijing’s military exercises on Taiwan’s doorstep, WTO disputes, China’s stance on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the political imprisonment of Australian citizens like TV journalist Cheng Lei.

In 2021 the Australian government refused to send officials and dignitaries to the Beijing Winter Olympics, and federal Labor has gone on record to condemn China’s human rights abuses, in particular the treatment of Uyghurs and other ethnic and religious minorities.

But things are changing. Anthony Albanese was recently able to meet with China’s president Xi Xinping on the sidelines of the G20 Bali Summit last month. That meeting was preceded by ministerial talks in Bali between foreign minister Penny Wong and her Chinese counterpart two months after Labor won office in July.

“We believe it would be in China and Australia’s interest for this relationship to be stabilised, and that would require both parties to make a step,” Wong said in a statement at the time.

This was followed by an address to the National Press Club by the Chinese ambassador, where he declared his goal in Australia was to promote friendship and pragmatism.

At the weekend Xiao Qian said Albanese’s meeting with Xi was an important “landmark in the course of the China-Australia relationship”, and would chart the course for the future development of bilateral relations. He said he expected diplomatic relations to be more mature, stable and resilient as both countries worked to address global challenges together.

“As president Xi Jinping pointed out in his meeting with prime minister Albanese, both as important countries in the Asia-Pacific region, China and Australia need to improve, uphold and further develop our relationship, which not only serves the fundamental interests of the two peoples but also helps promote peace and development in the Asia-Pacific and beyond,” the ambassador said.

“As we celebrate the 50th anniversary of our diplomatic relations, China is ready to work with Australia to build on past achievements, look ahead to the future, uphold the principle of mutual respect and mutual benefit, and further advance the China-Australia comprehensive strategic partnership.”

Xiao Qian also thanked the University of Melbourne and others who supported both nations’ “friendship and cooperation” over the decades. He said China and Australia produced “hard-working and intelligent people” who were able to establish a close rapport, as was evident in his conversations with various university vice-chancellors and professors.

“Since its establishment in 1972, China-Australia relations had led the way of China’s relations with developed countries,” he said.

“Over the past 50 years, China and Australia have interacted frequently in all fields at all levels, our friendship and mutual trust have increased, and our practical cooperation have achieved outstanding results.”

