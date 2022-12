What the enabling dep sec knew: ‘There were many, many criticisms’ of robodebt

Key senior executives at the Department of Human Services (DHS) were more worried about managing negative publicity and media reporting arising from the robodebt scheme than whether or not it was actually legal, despite clear and direct warnings by eminent legal experts that construction of alleged welfare debts by the agency was not lawful.

In a day that laid the foundations for questions about what former Human Services and Social Services ministers soon to take the stand knew, and did, former Department of Human Services Deputy Secretary for Enabling Services Jonathon Hutson revealed how countering stories critical of robodebt became top of mind for the agency, and the variety of tactics it used.

There are now two clear strands of questionable bureaucratic logic emerging from the evidence given so far, including that of Hutson, who was preceded on the stand by Craig Storen, the former general manager of Customer Compliance at DHS. Both appeared on Tuesday.