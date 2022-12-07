Queensland guns for mRNA production supremacy

The Queensland state government is partnering with two universities and Sanofi to establish a $280 million translational science hub that will produce mRNA vaccines and other biomanufacturing capabilities.

The University of Queensland and Griffith University will lead the research elements of the Brisbane-based hub, touted as a world-first.

In a statement, premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said the hub would support the development of life-saving vaccines in Australia.

“If COVID-19 taught us anything, it’s the importance of local capability rather than relying on global markets,” Palaszczuk said.

“We want the world to know that Queensland is where business can come to do science and science can come to do business.”

According to Steven Miles, minister for state development, the translational hub will drive healthcare solutions with clinical investigation and supply chain capabilities that few other facilities would be capable of emulating.

“We expect it will create up to 200 jobs for Queenslanders and strengthen our biomanufacturing supply chain,” Miles said.

Advances in technology have paved the way for the new generation of vaccines which use mRNA to send instructions to specific cells in the human body to produce proteins the immune system can recognise.

Last December, Victoria announced a partnership with Moderna that will see more domestic mRNA vaccines produced in that state by 2024. That facility will support 500 construction jobs, and then a further 500 positions in ongoing roles to keep the site operational.

Griffith University vice-chancellor (V-C) Professor Carolyn Evans said Brisbane’s translational hub would strengthen the capabilities of biomedical leadership in the local higher research community.

“Our researchers are internationally recognised at bringing disease-specific mRNA expertise to developing new vaccines and therapies while our clinical trial unit is a leader in testing safety and efficacy,” Evans said.

Chlamydia, affecting approximately 129 million more people each year, is one of the infections the hub is hoping to develop a vaccine for. When left untreated, chlamydia can cause infertility or, for pregnant women, result in foetal eye and lung infections.

Research at the centre to fight against the sexually transmitted disease is planned to start early next year, utilising the laboratories and infrastructure of the University of Queensland, Griffith University and the Translational Research Institute (TRI).

University of Queensland V-C Professor Deborah Terry noted the partnership would support local vaccine and drug development programs with the latest technology.

“The pivot to mRNA technologies was accelerated during the pandemic and UQ has invested in both the people and facilities to ensure mRNA for pre-clinical research can be developed and produced in Queensland,” she said.

The work of Queensland’s translational science hub will align with the Sanofi mRNA Centre of Excellence in Lyon, France and Cambridge, Massachusetts in the United States. A spokesperson for Sanofi, Dr Jean-Francois Toussaint, who is the company’s global head of vaccine research and development, said the collaboration would “accelerate a new era of vaccine innovation”.

Karen Hood, Sanofi’s ANZ country lead, also acknowledged the state government’s agility in entering the partnership.

“We are looking forward to our scientists in France and the United States working collaboratively with all partners to chase the miracles of science to improve people’s lives,” Hood said.

Queensland’s biomedical industry pumps approximately $2.1 billion in gross value-added product and is estimated to provide jobs for more than 12,000 people state-wide.

