Army sandbags sports diversity with 120kg lifts

The not-so-gentle pursuit of throwing around sandbags might be an occasional and wearisome workout for Australian Defence Force personnel deployed to recent flood-relief duty, but for women signed up to the Australian Army CrossFit Association, lifting a 120kg bag over their shoulders is just the start of serious competition.

The Army last month fronted its official competition-grade women’s CrossFit squad at the sport’s Down Under Championship, placing in the “elite league” that Defence says was based on a qualification performance prior to the premier Australian CrossFit tournament.

It’s not your average gym routine, with a gruelling physical and psychological breaker event known as the “ninja worm” requiring the Army team to collectively and repeatedly lift a 120kg sandbag.

“The Army team squatted the ninja worm 35 times before time was up in the workout, which included pull-ups and handstand push-ups,” Defence said.

The team consisted of Corporal Elona Stewart, a Physical Training Instructor with 4th Health Brigade, Captain Tiffany Chapman, 2IC with 3 Brigade’s Operational Support Company, and Lieutenant Fiona Black, a platoon commander with the 1st Recruit Training Battalion, who competed in the elite-team division and placed 16th from 22 at the three-day Wollongong event.

Aside from the obvious fighting and physical advantages of serious sports fitness, access to a broader range of women’s sports, both individual and team, is a serious competitive and recreational drawcard to attract women to traditionally male-heavy Defence careers.

Corporal Stewart said her team attracted interest from a number of current and ex-Defence spectators.

“The Army people were like, ‘We can’t wait to be a part of this’.”

“Over the weekend we had so many people asking us how we got the association off the ground,” Stewart said.

Defence is baking on CrossFit as an official military pursuit, recently making it “an Army-endorsed sport”, with soldiers now able to join accredited coach-led sessions at selected bases.

It’s a lot more than raw power and brawn too, with teamwork, division of labour and allocation of key strengths crucial elements in making the grade.

“The last workout catered to our strengths,” Stewart said of the Wollongong competition.

“It was a combination of thrusters and rope climbs. I think we were really smart with how we shared the work among the three of us.”

