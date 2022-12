Need to regulate elites in their power-broking after life shines light on unfinished APS businesses

Research about rules covering the career options for ministers and senior public servants in their post-office-holder life has received the Institute of Public Administration Australia’s (IPAA) top gong for calling attention to integrity loopholes that must be urgently closed.

Abuse of power, integrity and conflict of interest — all themes that are but a mere flash in the pan of a broad public debate in Australia over the past few years that has culminated in the establishment of the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC).

But there is one area of APS reform that, in the opinion of ANU’s Professor Richard Mulgan from the Crawford School of Public Policy, will go a long way in lifting ethics, accountability and transparency in government. And it has all got to do with what happens after people leave it.