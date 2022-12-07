RAAF pushes F-35As to Singapore for interoperability training

Excercise Pitch Black may be well and truly over, but Australia is continuing to flex its military wings in the region, with the Royal Australian Air Force revealing it sent six F-35A Lightning IIs on an official visit to Singapore’s Paya Lebar Air Base in late November.

The visit follows the Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) participation in Exercise Pitch Black this year, with both air forces working on upping interoperability between allied systems, with Singapore currently running F-15SG Strike Eagles and F-16 Fighting Falcons.

According to Defence, personnel from 75 Squadron trained alongside RSAF counterparts “in the air and on the ground, further enhancing the bilateral relationship while integrating 4th- and 5th-generation fighter aircraft.”

Singapore’s location carries both historic and current strategic significance, becoming a turning point after it fell to the Japanese during World War 2. Australia has maintained a military presence in the southeast Asian region for many years, including positioning fighter aircraft there and helping to train air forces following decolonisation.

Commanding Officer of 75 Squadron Wing Commander Martin Parker said integrating the F-35A with regional partners was an important part of the Air Force’s preparedness and was underpinned by regular exercise engagements and close professional relationships.

“The F-35A’s debut visit to Singapore enables our aviators to continue to develop these close relationships and our air force’s interoperability, Wing Commander Parker said.

“We had the opportunity to fly the F-35A alongside the RSAF’s F-15SG Strike Eagles and F-16 Fighting Falcons during the dissimilar air combat training, building mutual understanding and teaching us how to better operate together in the region.”

Air Force said the bilateral engagements also involved aviator-to-aviator discussions during a fighter symposium hosted by RSAF’s 142 Squadron that gave the RSAF a better understanding of the logistical and maintenance requirements of operating the F-35 platform.

“We gained valuable insights into the F-35 operations, how it could enhance our operational capabilities and be integrated into the RSAF’s warfighting systems,” Commanding Officer 142 Squadron Lieutenant Colonel Max Ng said.

“The air combat training was valuable for everyone to push our skills, our aircraft and ourselves to the limit.”

