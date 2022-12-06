NSW audit office finds ‘high risk’ matter in TAFE Commission’s purchasing cards

A new report from the NSW audit office found an instance of a “high risk” matter for the TAFE Commission in its use of purchasing cards.

The deficiencies in the TAFE Commission’s use of purchasing cards included the “provisioning, use and cancellation of purchasing cards”.

Examples given were the bypassing of controls when an employee uses a card surrendered by a former employee, split payment used to get around cardholder limits, and delays in approving transactions.

“We recommended cluster agencies prioritise and address internal control deficiencies,” the report recommended.

The report focused on the state’s Education cluster financial statements for 2021-22, ending 30 June 2022.

Those included in the report were the NSW Department of Education, NSW Education Standards Authority, NSW Skills Board, and the aforementioned TAFE Commission.

The report further found seven monetary misstatements for the 2021-22 financial statements over $5 million: five were corrected and two went uncorrected.

One of the issues highlighted in the report was the underevaluation of buildings.

A desktop reevaluation of buildings and land increased the NSW Department of Education’s land and buildings by $1.2 billion and the TAFE Commission’s by $4.7 billion.

In 2022-23, both the department and the TAFE Commission are set to reevaluate their buildings.

“Notwithstanding, the department and the TAFE Commission need to reconsider their policy settings governing the nature and timing of revaluation exercises given the ongoing volatility within the current macroeconomic environment,” the report stated.

“This will help ensure carrying values more accurately reflect the fair value of the assets at each balance date.”

The report did find all four of the Education cluster agencies were on time in 2021-22 for the submission of their financial statements.

Thirty-one per cent of issues in the report were repeat issues, down from 50% repeat issues in 2020-21.

A total of 18 “moderate” issues were detected.

“Of the 11 newly identified moderate risk issues, five related to information technology controls deficiencies; and five related to internal control deficiencies in key transactional systems used in preparing financial statements,” the report stated.

