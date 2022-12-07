2022 NSW public servant of the year on working during the Lismore floods

The 2022 NSW public servant of the year, Amanda Causley, has told The Mandarin the people’s stories she heard during the Lismore floods were upsetting while she coordinated evacuation centres.

“I don’t even know how to describe it, I couldn’t fathom how the water had got so high,” Causley said.

“Thinking about the fear that would have been in these people’s minds when they were going through this.

“Hearing them, debriefing with other staff, with other people who had been affected as well, and hearing their stories of survival. It’s just amazing.”

Causley was named the 2022 NSW public servant of the year for her side role of welfare services functional area coordinator for northern NSW, while her substantive role is community services caseworker at the NSW Department of Communities and Justice.

During the Lismore floods, Causley coordinated more than 54 evacuation centres, with more than 7,000 displaced people and over 200 staff, and was helped by the support of her workplace.

This “challenging task” came with mental health stresses, which Causley said was helped by the support of her workplace.

“I felt really supported by my colleagues, and the other stakeholders and community partners that we had, but I did just take some time for myself even if that was a walk around the block without the telephone.

“The telephone rings off the hook when we’re active and operational. Taking five minutes, even, in the day to go for a walk just to clear my mind so I’m able to stay focused.”

The public servant added that debriefing with her colleagues, including a larger debrief with Resilience NSW, helped to prepare for future events.

Born and bred in Grafton, the public servant values how she can give back to her community in her public service roles, both in her child-protection role and the disaster-welfare role.

“Being able to help and support the community, that’s where I really feel that I love my work.

“Working for the New South Wales government has provided me with a lot of opportunities to do different roles within this department; I really appreciate that.

“Working in disaster welfare and seeing how resilient people can be, it just amazes me.”

On being the 2022 NSW public servant of the year, Causley said she felt “super excited” and “proud”.

“I’m coming to terms with everything,” she commented.

READ MORE:

When does mental distress become a mental illness?