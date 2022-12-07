PSst! Forecasting the future and surviving the public furore

The full moon is in Gemini and, thanks to an exchange during the house select committee on workforce Australia employment services inquiry, we now know the president of the Australian Human Rights Commission is the fixed water sign of Scorpio.

Happy belated birthday to Rosalind Croucher (DOB November 14), whose professional achievements undoubtedly eclipse her astrological claim to fame: sharing the same star sign as King Charles III. We salute you, Queen.

While on the topic, if this fun fact has got you wondering about the starry profile of Australia’s PM, he’s also a water sign. Yes, you heard us, Anthony Albanese is one of those enigmatic, squishy Pisceans. No wonder he’s done so well corralling consensus in the first few months of the new federal government.

For those among you with less than a clue about what the mystical alignment of the planets means for the week ahead, all the reputable astrological sources we’ve Googled say this is the time of year to express your true self. Strip off those brown cardigans APS, the stewardship epoch has arrived!

Keeping one eye on the robodebt commission train wreck

The theatre of the royal commission examining the shame that was the robodebt scheme is a gift that keeps on giving (in all the worst ways because this bureaucratic albatross actually led to the loss of life).

Worse still, the wilful ignorance and galling incompetence rising from the weeds like the stench of ‘how not to do public administration’ emerges more vividly with each new hearing.

Wednesday’s showcase, broadcast to us live from Brisbane, featured an exchange between ex-human services and social services secretary Kathryn Campbell and barrister Justin Greggery, who is counsel assisting the commission. Their tête-à-tête concerning Campbell’s dealings with her then-minister Alan Tudge and how media issues of the day were being managed drew the professional members’ organisation for the public service, IPAA, into the mire.

Greggery: In terms of your observation of the level of minister Tudge’s attention to the matter, would you say that he was focused on the detail of the media as well, at that time?

Campbell: He was focused on the detail of the program, which included the media. But he was also focused on the process, including from the recipient experience.

Greggery: I’m aware of a speech you gave to an APA conference or APAA conference, where you describe working on letters with minister Tudge, which went through user experience.

Campbell: Yes.. the… IP… IPAA?

Greggery: IPAA?

Campbell: I can’t remember what that stands for, I’m sorry.

Oh dear…

A treasure in the APS crown

Speaking of the Institute of Public Administration Australia (IPAA), the ACT branch’s former president and Treasury secretary Dr Stephen Kennedy has been named a national fellow for 2022.

But during one of the long list of Christmas soirees hosted by various political parties last week, The Mandarin caught wind of a recent public servant-turned-journalist who openly declared his time as a graduate at Treasury was awful.

The former grad said he hated the work and the department and couldn’t get out soon enough. His schtick as a journalist includes producing Instagram-friendly content and a few one-on-ones with (of all people) the treasurer. If hating things is the spiritual home of the Fourth Estate, well… we have nothing more to add.

The insight is, however, a useful reality check for university students thinking about whether to join the Treasury or another government graduate program. Less so as a cautionary tale, and more so because it’s a lesson that if you don’t like what you have chosen, you can always leave. We hear iteration and evolution are en vogue.

Besides, there are plenty of other jobs you can do in Canberra. In fact, one of the trends highlighted in the recent State of the Public Service Report was that a lot of government-staff-retention woes were being driven by competition between agencies for existing talent.

The internal movement of permanent APS staff between agencies was highest in 2021-22 than ever it has been in the past 20 years. A total of 7,360 public servants switched roles within the APS last financial year (5.4%) by a permanent transfer or as a promotion.

However, a health check on the staff-leave front at Treasury shows it’s not doing so badly. According to the State of the Service Report, the average number of days a Treasury employee took off last financial year was 8.1 days — it sits somewhere in the middle compared to other government departments and agencies.

Treasury’s average total unscheduled absence rate (taking into account carer’s leave and miscellaneous leave) was up slightly on the previous year, at 10.3 days compared to 8.7 days in 2020-21.

Litigation possibility remains over Canberra’s nasty criminal trial that wasn’t

The trial of former Liberal staffer Bruce Lehrmann, who faced criminal charges over an alleged historical rape in a minister’s office in parliament house, has been in the media spotlight in recent weeks. Maybe you’ve read something about what must be a sorry saga for all parties involved.

Lehrmann pleaded not guilty to one charge of sexual intercourse without consent and further denied any sexual activity had occurred.

First, there was the announcement of a mistrial due to claims a juror conducted their own research outside the jury room. Then, ACT director of public prosecutions (DPP) Shane Drumgold expressed concern that police material about the complainant, Brittany Higgins, was potentially shared with the media unlawfully.

Prospects of a second trial in 2023 were scratched six days ago after the DPP decided it posed an “unacceptable risk” to the complainant’s health.

Meanwhile, Higgins says she will pursue civil claims against two former ministers, Michaelia Cash and Linda Reynolds, for their handling of the alleged 2019 incident.

Higgins has since issued several public statements to clarify her position on various legal issues — how they have been managed by police and sensitive material shared with defence counsel. She tweeted on Wednesday that she will “defend the truth” should any potential civil cases require her to testify.

Reports further suggest Lehrmann is mulling over defamation proceedings against media outlets, including the ABC, The Australian and Ten’s The Project, for running a live broadcast of Higgins reading her statement outside court.

Lawyers for Lehrmann are agitating for Drumgold to resign but ACT attorney-general Shane Rattenbury says the DPP has his support to carry on.

There’s a deeply uncomfortable irony that this should all come to a head during the UN Women’s 16 days of activism to end gender-based violence (25 November-10 December), as well as around the same time sex discrimination commissioner Kate Jenkins recapped the gains made during her tenure at the National Press Club, or when new federal laws create a positive duty for employers to prevent sexual harassment at work.

Amid the drama and salacious quality of the whole sorry affair are real people. We all hope they can move through the litigious hurdles, and look after themselves as best as possible. There are simply no winners here.