Regulator threatens increased confusion around rooftop solar, says Clean Energy Council

The Clean Energy Council is warning that plans for multiple installer and designer scheme operators will add confusion to the renewables space in a climate that sees the federal government wanting the community to embrace alternative energy.

The council’s concerns about multiple accreditation bodies for installers and designers of rooftop solar systems follow the Clean Energy Regulator’s (CER) recent call for applications for organisations to be accreditation providers.

“The CER is seeking applications for one or more installer and designer accreditation scheme operators under the Small-scale Renewable Energy Scheme (SRES). The CER’s application process is being conducted in accordance with the Renewable Energy (Electricity) Regulations 2001 (REE Regulations),” the energy regulator’s website says.

“Approved installer and designer accreditation scheme operators will have an ongoing relationship with the CER in maintaining integrity in the installer and designer accreditation scheme under the SRES.”

The regulator said that approved installer and designer accreditation scheme operators are obliged to comply with all of the guidelines contained in the regulations.

A statement from the Clean Energy Council says consumer complaints about installers and designers should be handled in a uniform way, and multiple accreditation bodies would compromise that.

“At a time when consumers are looking to install rooftop solar to offset soaring energy bills and reduce their carbon footprint, measures proposed by the Clean Energy Regulator threaten to increase the risk of confusion,” the council statement says.

“A single accrediting body would result in greater responsibility and accountability to respond to and address the broad range of emerging and associated challenges and issues that arise in the industry. This responsibility would be less likely to occur if multiple accrediting bodies existed. Furthermore, consumers with similar complaints need to achieve comparable outcomes.”

The council’s concerns about the new accreditation scheme come at a time when the installation of rooftop solar has been a “success story”.

“2021 marked the fifth consecutive record-breaking year for rooftop solar, with the 378,451 systems installed across Australia adding 3.3 GW of new capacity,” the council said.

“Small-scale solar accounted for 24.9 per cent of Australia’s total renewable energy generation in 2021, cementing its place as Australia’s second-largest clean energy technology behind wind.”

