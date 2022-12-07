Right to fair trial should be law, says human rights advocate

A law enshrining the right to a fair trial may put an obstacle in front of governments wanting to use public interest immunity to hide evidence, according to one of Australia’s most prominent barristers.

Greg Barns is a prominent advocate for a human rights act to be introduced in Australia. He said that the use of public interest immunity by the government means that an individual caught up in a case against the government has “one hand tied behind their back”.

Barns said public interest immunity may be used in circumstances whereby a government argues the evidence somebody requires for their case should not be exposed in court because it would pose a national security or some other risk.

The Mandarin recently spoke to whistle-blower David McBride, who will be in court next year on charges related to passing material to journalists that related to the allegations of war crimes against Australian soldiers serving in Afghanistan.

McBride had sought to use a whistleblower defence, but the federal government’s use of public interest immunity prevented his ability to use evidence to mount that defence.

Barns told The Mandarin that a human rights act embedding the right to a fair trial could make it harder for a government to create obstacles for evidence.

“I think that a human rights act allows for the enshrining in law of a right to a fair trial,” Barns said.

“We already have it at common law, but it is a fundamental human right, and when you get a human rights perspective brought to bear on these issues, it often means you can curtail the power of the state, and the reach of the state.”

Barns said existing whistleblower protections are inadequate and more needs to be done.

“We’ve seen it in the Collaery case. We’ve seen it in other cases currently before the courts. Again, we don’t have a piece of human rights legislation that protects whistleblowers,” Barns said.

“They are also the subject of vindictive actions. They pay a great price. That ought not to be the case. You ought to be protecting whistleblowers. They are an essential component in a well-functioning democracy. They are important in ensuring that the rule of law is not just met in rhetoric but met in practice.”

Public interest disclosure reform begins with whistleblower protection agency on the table