Government simultaneously defends and keeps its distance from inflation forecast

Ministers in the Albanese government have acknowledged the impact of the latest interest rate increase on ratepayers, while the Reserve Bank of Australia continues to forecast more pain in coming months.

The Reserve Bank of Australia said on Tuesday that inflation is too high, as it further increased interest rates by 25 basis points to 3.1%.

Exchange Settlement balances were also hit by a 25 basis point increase. They are now 3%.

Treasurer Jim Chalmers and finance minister Katy Gallagher took to the crease to take questions bowled up to them by the media on the impact of the interest rate increases.

Chalmers told Channel Nine’s Today Show that said that he understood the impact of the interest rates on individuals and households with mortgages, but that the Reserve Bank is trying to get inflation under control.

He said the government was trying to assist by controlling spending and initiating infrastructure projects.

“That’s why the Budget showed such restraint. It’s why we are working to build more rental properties, for example, it is why we’re working around the clock to try and take the sting out of some of these energy price rises as well,” Chalmers said.

Katy Gallagher told the ABC she would not be commenting on the decision made by the independent central bank to raise interest rates although she highlighted that the government’s fiscal policies are aimed at not making the job of the Reserve Bank harder.

“It is a very challenging set of circumstances that are confronting the economy at the moment, and the government’s focus is dealing with the areas that we can meaningfully make a difference,” Gallagher said.

Both ministers were commenting after Reserve Bank governor Philip Lowe pointed to inflation sitting at 6.9% as a principal cause of the increase announced earlier this week.

“Global factors explain much of this high inflation, but strong domestic demand relative to the ability of the economy to meet that demand is also playing a role,” Lowe said.

“Returning inflation to target requires a more sustainable balance between demand and supply.”

Lowe followed a consistent message about the further increase in inflation in the short-to-medium term and he noted that it was expected to hit 8% in the year to the December quarter.

“Inflation is then expected to decline next year due to the ongoing resolution of global supply-side problems, recent declines in some commodity prices and slower growth in demand. Medium-term inflation expectations remain well anchored, and it is important that this remains the case,” Lowe said.

“The Bank’s central forecast is for CPI inflation to decline over the next couple of years to be a little above 3 per cent over 2024.”

The Reserve Bank governor gave economic growth a big green tick, but he noted that there are companies that are having difficulties in hiring people, and that the unemployment rate hit 3.4% in October.

“Job vacancies and job ads are both at very high levels, although they have declined a little recently. Employment growth has also slowed as spare capacity in the labour market is absorbed,” Lowe said.

“Wages growth is continuing to pick up from the low rates of recent years and a further pick-up is expected due to the tight labour market and higher inflation.”

CPA Australia spokesperson Gavan Ord said the interest rate increase means that businesses are looking down the barrel of a glum festive season.

“Christmas is less than three weeks away. Businesses should be prepared that customers may change what they spend on and where during the biggest holiday of the year,” Ord said. “It’s possible shoppers will cut back on their festive splurge.”

CPA Australia conducted a survey of more than 1200 people and cost of living was a major concern.

“More than one in five put rising interest rates as their top concern for the new year. Thirty-one per cent said their biggest worry for 2023 was a recession. The poll was undertaken in December with 1267 respondents,” Ord sad.

