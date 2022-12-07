Sustainability standards draft bill open for comments

Stakeholders interested in sustainability reporting will have until December 16 to respond to government consultation on draft legislation giving audit and accounting standard setters a specific power to make sustainability standards in Australia.

The draft bill fills a gap in the existing legislation as a global set of sustainability standards. The incorporation of climate reporting rules was not proposed when the Australian Accounting Standards Board and the Auditing and Assurance Standards Board were first created.

Neither board was specifically charged with the responsibility under law of developing and issuing sustainability standards when the rules defining their operation were made.

The draft bill’s explanatory memorandum says that the accounting standard setter has been evaluating the standards exposed for public comment by the London-based International Sustainability Standards Board.

Stakeholders told the board that they want the Australian regime to mirror the work of the ISSB. This approach is similar to that already adopted by the two boards for international accounting and auditing standards issued by overseas bodies.

“Growing awareness of the financial risks and opportunities of climate change and broader sustainability issues has prompted a range of international financial system responses,” the explanatory memorandum says.

“Many key markets for Australian companies are introducing measures to improve transparency, manage systemic risks and align capital flows towards climate and sustainability goals.”

The draft bill provides that the accounting standard setter is able to use a sustainability standard issued by the ISSB as a standard for Australian purposes, but it also ensures the standard setter is able to amend the international text where there are specific Australian requirements.

Proposed amendments to the law tweak membership requirements for the two boards.

“The qualification requirements for the appointment of members of the AASB has also been amended to account for sustainability standards,” the explanatory memorandum says.

“A person must not be appointed unless they have knowledge of, or experience in, business, accounting, law, government, science, sustainability or climate change.”

