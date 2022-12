Parliament told to take notice of climate risks to sovereign wealth fund

A new report produced by the Centre for Policy Development (CPD) has proposed the Future Fund should be required to issue a climate risk disclosure.

The push for the Australian Sovereign Wealth Fund (SWF) to lead the charge on investment industry best practices and maximise long-term returns means better management of climate-related risks.

The fund invests on behalf of Australian taxpayers, with capital derived from Budget surpluses, and government revenue-raising such as the sale of Telstra.