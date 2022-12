Campbell ‘knew nothing’: Robodebt specifics mysteriously bypassed department head before cabinet

Former Department of Human Services (DHS) secretary Kathryn Campbell, who oversaw the creation of robodebt, has repeatedly denied she misrepresented the real legal position of the unlawful scheme, or that she failed in her obligations under Administrative Arrangements Orders outlining departmental responsibilities.

In a session of the Royal Commission into the Robodebt Scheme on Wednesday that frequently revolved around what Campbell herself defined as policy — as opposed to service delivery — to delineate where executive responsibility fell, the question of how legal advice, which specifically warned of the need to change legislation to legitimise the coercive extraction of an estimated $1.2 billion in Budget savings, inexplicably fell between the cracks was again the prime target.

Robodebt never even came close to achieving those projected savings goals as it fired up, gathered speed and then ran off the end of the runway into its ministerial and philosophical cheer squad.