Movers & Shakers: Entire ACT Heritage Council dismissed

The latest senior public sector appointments from across the country.

Senior Executive Service

Band 2

There were three appointments to head of division at the Department of Industry, Science and Resources: Samantha Chard, Nicholas Purtell, and David Luchetti.

Band 1

At the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade, Thomas Pearce was appointed assistant secretary while both Renee Deschamps and Corinne McDonald were appointed assistant secretary, finance division.

Trent Lister was promoted at the Department of Parliamentary Services to assistant secretary, property services.

At the Department of Climate Change, Energy, the Environment and Water, Grant Rebikoff was appointed branch head, applications coming from the Australian Criminal Intelligence Commission.

At the Australian Taxation Office, Justine Williams was promoted to assistant commissioner planning, reporting & evaluation.

Lucas Rutherford moved from the Department of the Treasury to become general manager, digital technology taskforce at the Department of Industry, Science and Resources.

At the same department, Kimberley Shrives moved from the Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry to become general manager.

ACT Heritage Council members dissolved

Following a review, ACT minister for heritage Rebecca Vassarotti disbanded the entire ACT Heritage Council.

“This has been a difficult decision to take, however, as I noted in my ministerial statement to the Legislative Assembly last week, the review highlighted the wide ranging and complex structural issues impacting the performance and relationship of the Heritage Council and ACT Heritage,” Vassarotti said in a statement.

“I note that multiple Heritage Council members have provided me with their resignation, following the release of the findings of the initial review. I have ended the appointment of all remaining Council members.”

Vassarotti continued to say she would announce an interim council in 2023, while a “large-scale” review is underway into how the ACT Government manages heritage.

The minister also thanked the Heritage Council members for their service during their tenure.

Changes to NSW Police exec team

Peter Thurtell was appointed deputy commissioner, emergency management as the fifth deputy commissioner within NSW Police to coordinate the state’s emergency services response, following his role as deputy commissioner, regional field operations.

NSW minister for police Paul Toole said the creation of the role was one of the recommendations of the flood inquiry released earlier this year.

“Whether it’s a flood, a bushfire or any other major emergency, deputy commissioner Thurtell will be tasked with helping all emergency services respond to these situations as efficiently and effectively as possible,” Toole said.

Thurtell’s appointment will be effective from 11 December.

Further changes were made to the executive team, as former deputy commissioner, corporate services Paul Pisanos took up the role of deputy commissioner, regional NSW field operations.

Chief financial officer Kenna Ackley will relieve in the position of deputy commissioner, corporate services.

Both deputy commissioners Mal Lanyon and David Hudson will continue in their respective roles of metropolitan field operations, and investigations and counter-terrorism respectively.

ANU VC to chair Go8

ANU’s vice-chancellor Brian Schmidt was appointed chair of the Group of Eight universities, starting on 1 February 2023.

Schmidt said the Go8 make an “outstanding” contribution to Australia’s prosperity, wellbeing and security.

“Our research improves lives, drives innovation, creates jobs and powers our economy to the tune of billions each year,” Schmidt said.

“Together we drive Australia’s vital role as a leading nation for knowledge, discovery and education.

“I look forward to working with all my colleagues to ensure our universities — the very best our nation boasts — continue to deliver major benefits for all Australians.”

Go8 Chief Executive Vicki Thomson congratulated Schmidt on his appointment.

“Professor Schmidt is an outstanding appointment to replace outgoing chair and Monash University vice-chancellor, Professor Margaret Gardner, who expertly guided the Go8 through the significant challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Former defence minister to chair Australian War Memorial Council

Kim Beazley, former defence minister, was appointed chair of the Australian War Memorial Council.

Beazley was also Australia’s ambassador to the United States from 2010 to 2016 and governor of Western Australia from 2018 to 2022.

Australian War Memorial Council director Matt Anderson said that as one of the longest-serving defence ministers in Australia, Beazley had “an in-depth knowledge of military history”.

“Given his impeccable record during his years of public service, including as governor of Western Australia, ambassador to the United States and a distinguished career in politics and academia, Mr Beazley will make a valuable contribution in leading the Council as our new Chair,” Anderson said.

“He has an obvious and long held passion for supporting Australian veterans and for our current service men and women and I am sure his empathy and intellect will shine through in his leadership of Council.”

WA Mental Health Tribunal’s new president

Dr Andrew Lu has been appointed president of WA’s Mental Health Tribunal for a five-year term.

Lu was most recently a partner at the law firm HBA Legal.

WA mental health minister Amber-Jade Sanderson said Lau was a “conscientious solicitor with substantial experience”.

“Aligning with the values of the Mental Health Tribunal, Dr Lu will lead the provision of accessible justice for those whose rights are affected by decisions made under the Mental Health Act 2014 (WA) with fairness, impartiality, competence and integrity,” the minister said.

Sanderson also thanked outgoing president Karen Whitney for her service.

Former Vic public servant named JSA interim director

As previously reported by The Mandarin, Professor Peter Dawkins has been appointed interim director for the newly established Jobs and Skills Australia (JSA).

Dawkins worked in the Victorian Public Service, including as deputy secretary of the Department of Treasury and Finance and secretary of the Department of Education and Early Childhood Development. Dawkins has also worked as an academic in the field of economics, having previously been a professor of economics at Curtin University.

Minister for skills and training Brendan O’Connor said Dawkins was “eminently qualified” for the role.

“He shares our passion for the power of education and training to transform lives, and I welcome his extensive knowledge of labour market economics to lead Jobs and Skills Australia,” the minister said.

Multicultural NSW nabs experienced marketer

Thang Ngo joined Multicultural NSW as associate director, strategy and growth.

Ngo was most recently managing director at Identity Communications, a multicultural media agency.

“Thang is one of Australia’s most passionate and experienced multicultural marketers. For the last two decades, he’s worked in an array of roles focused on communicating with diverse audiences,” Multicultural NSW said on LinkedIn.

Port Arthur Historic Site Management Authority gets new CEO

William Flamsteed has been appointed the CEO of the Port Authority Historic Site Management Authority down in Tasmania.

Flamsteed has previously held roles such as CEO at Grampians Regional Tourism Board and executive officer for North East Victoria Tourism inc.

Tasmanian minister for heritage Madeleine Ogilvie said in a statement the appointment comes at a time of opportunity for the state’s tourism industry.

“Mr Flamsteed brings a depth of experience including in tourism, hospitality and destination development including Chief Operations Officer and Chief Development Officer at Sovereign Hill Museums Association,” the minister said.

His five-year term commences on 16 January 2023.

Auditors added to RRO panel

The Australian Energy Regulator added two new members to its Auditors Panel for the Retailer Reliability Obligation.

The two new members were EnergyX Solutions’ David Garwoli and Philip Sheppard.

“Members of the Auditors Panel have a role in approving any bespoke firmness methodologies, and their application in a net contract position report, for liable entities,” the AER said on its website.

Two new judges for NSW Supreme Court

District Court judges Deborah Sweeney and Richard Weinstein were appointed to the NSW Supreme Courth, with Supreme Court judge Christine Adamson appointed as a judge of appeal.

NSW attorney-general Mark Speakman said the appointees had decades of judicial experience to their roles.

“Judge Sweeney was appointed a judge of the District Court 16 years ago following a distinguished term as a magistrate of the Local Court and contributions to the work of the Independent Commission Against Corruption, the NSW Crime Commission and the Office of the Commonwealth Director of Public Prosecutions.

“Judge Weinstein was appointed to the District Court in 2019 after a 20-year career at the New South Wales Bar, with an eminent practice in common law and equity. His Honour was an exemplary mediator with a common sense approach to alternative dispute resolution.

“Justice Adamson has sat as a judge of the Supreme Court’s Common Law Division for more than a decade, following a distinguished career at the Bar. Her Honour has an extraordinary work ethic, and her expertise will be invaluable to the Court of Appeal.”

Weinstein will be sworn in on 1 February 2023 and Sweeney will be sworn in on 8 February. Adamson will commence in her new role on 3 February.

New board member at Smart Energy Council

Terri Butler took to LinkedIn to announce her joining of the Smart Energy Council, whose other board members include Simon Holmes à Court.

Butler was formerly shadow minister for the environment and water prior to the most recent federal election.