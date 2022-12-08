Why sustainability reporting laws would make Australia a laughing stock

Draft legislation proposing the incorporation of sustainability standards in Australian law is riddled with howlers. If it’s passed by the federal parliament, it will only embarrass Australia on the international stage.

The first mistake is to call sustainability reporting a part of the financial reporting system so that it can be shoehorned into the Australian Securities and Investments Commission Act 2001.

Sustainability reporting isn’t an extension of financial reporting in any way, shape or form. The whole purpose of a separate framework is to cover areas of corporate governance, performance and other areas that aren’t a part of a financial reporting framework.

It’s why multiple non-financial reporting frameworks have been developed over more than three decades.

Consider one framework developed during that time and the subject matter it covers.

The Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) has a range of standards covering financial matters. But it also covers issues such as biodiversity, employment, labour and management relations, training and education, diversity and equal opportunity, freedom of association and collective bargaining, forced or compulsory labour, rights of Indigenous peoples, and customer health and safety.

Another concept developed in recent years before global regulators and other stakeholders decided that one set of sustainability standards might be a bright idea was the integrated reporting framework.

Like the GRI, that framework is based on the rationale that traditional financial reporting wasn’t providing an adequate picture of the affairs of any entity.

A key difference is that integrated reporting defined six ‘capitals’ on which any entity should report. Those capitals are financial, manufactured, intellectual, human, social and relationship, and natural.

These amendments proposed by Treasury aren’t extensions of a financial reporting regime — they’re extensions of a statutory reporting framework. The proposed amendments and the accompanying memorandum should describe them as such.

Another anomaly in the material presented by Treasury for comment is the notion that sustainability standards will provide “financial information” as a part of the objectives of the ASIC Act 2001 where the financial reporting system is concerned.

Sorry? Could you please run that by me again? Don’t we already have financial reporting standards that deal with “financial information”?

The intention of a separate body of sustainability standards is to provide people with non-financial information that adds to their understanding of the entity in which they have an interest.

Accounting standards already provide financial information, so the draft bill and its explanatory memorandum both need “non-financial information” included so that a revised law makes sense to both domestic and international audiences that have looked to Australia as a leader in financial reporting and auditing.

There is also a proposed footnote that reads: “Sustainability standards may relate to climate”.

Seriously? Just climate? Why do climate change and the reporting of emissions warrant special attention?

It may be a priority topic for standard setters globally, but climate reporting — the most trendy of topics right now — isn’t worthy of a footnote on its own. Footnoting the general purpose of sustainability standards so this is understood by readers is far more useful. Why didn’t this cross somebody’s mind?

This draft bill also botches a section that describes the function of the Auditing and Assurance Standards Board.

A provision in the relevant law says that the audit board formulates “auditing and assurance standards for other purposes”. The suggested amendment reads “formulating auditing and assurance standards for sustainability purposes”.

The existing law doesn’t require the suggested amendment because setting auditing and assurance standards to deal with sustainability reporting assurance was already covered. It’s one of the “other purposes”.

There is a lesson in all of this for people dealing with a specialist, technical area of reporting. You don’t have to fix something that isn’t broken.

