Text size: A A A

eBook: Threatlabz Phishing Report 2022

Sponsored by Zscaler

Phishing has long been one of the most pervasive cyberthreats, and it grows every year.

Phishing did not slow down in 2021: the Zscaler ThreatLabz research team saw a 29% increase in phishing attempts globally over the course of 2021 based on data from billions of blocked attacks across the Zscaler cloud.

Phishing is rising for multiple reasons. As organizations increase their malware and exploit prevention capabilities, attackers turn to social engineering tactics to steal login credentials and successfully compromise organizations. Human adversaries—particularly those with valid credentials—are much harder to detect and stop.

Additionally, more and more automated tools are being developed to make phishing much easier and more accessible to attackers with limited technical knowledge.

ThreatLabz analyzes data from over 200 billion daily transactions and 150 million daily blocked attacks in order to identify emerging threats and improve protections for Zscaler customers.

In this report, ThreatLabz looked at a year’s worth of global phishing data from the Zscaler cloud to identify key trends, industries and geographies at risk, and emerging tactics. ThreatLabz shares findings and provides best practice guidance on how you can better identify and protect yourself against phishing attacks.

  • Top phishing targets of 2021
  • Categorising phishing attacks
  • Evolving phishing trends
  • How to improve your phishing defences
  • 2022-2023 Predictions

Download the resource to learn more today.



 

Zscaler accelerates digital transformation so that customers can be more agile, efficient, resilient, and secure. The Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange protects thousands of customers from cyberattacks and data loss by securely connecting users, devices, and applications in any location. Distributed across more than 150 data centers globally, the SASE-based Zero Trust Exchange is the world’s largest inline cloud security platform. The Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange is IRAP assessed at the Protected level and used by several Australian state and federal governments, as well as more than 400 of the Forbes Global 2000 companies. These organisations and others running some of the world’s most complex networks quickly realise the benefits of Zscaler cloud-delivered security as a service. Siemens, for example, uses Zscaler to secure the traffic of its 350,000 users in more than 180 countries. In the UK, National Health Services secures more than a million users through the Zscaler cloud. Customers rely on Zscaler to secure their connections and provide the scale they need to operate efficiently and keep users happy and productive.