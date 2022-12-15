eBook: Threatlabz Phishing Report 2022

Sponsored by Zscaler

Phishing has long been one of the most pervasive cyberthreats, and it grows every year.

Phishing did not slow down in 2021: the Zscaler ThreatLabz research team saw a 29% increase in phishing attempts globally over the course of 2021 based on data from billions of blocked attacks across the Zscaler cloud.

Phishing is rising for multiple reasons. As organizations increase their malware and exploit prevention capabilities, attackers turn to social engineering tactics to steal login credentials and successfully compromise organizations. Human adversaries—particularly those with valid credentials—are much harder to detect and stop.

Additionally, more and more automated tools are being developed to make phishing much easier and more accessible to attackers with limited technical knowledge.

ThreatLabz analyzes data from over 200 billion daily transactions and 150 million daily blocked attacks in order to identify emerging threats and improve protections for Zscaler customers.

In this report, ThreatLabz looked at a year’s worth of global phishing data from the Zscaler cloud to identify key trends, industries and geographies at risk, and emerging tactics. ThreatLabz shares findings and provides best practice guidance on how you can better identify and protect yourself against phishing attacks.

Top phishing targets of 2021

Categorising phishing attacks

Evolving phishing trends

How to improve your phishing defences

2022-2023 Predictions

