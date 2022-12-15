Text size: A A A

eBook: Five network security challenges and how to navigate them with Zero Trust

Sponsored by Zscaler

For the past few decades, hub-and-spoke networks have extended the corporate network to remote users and locations, including branch offices.

They were built and optimised to connect back to a centralised data centre, where security resided. Since everything was a part of the flat network, security was designed to place a barrier between the trusted network and the outside world (internet).

This model of perimeter security using firewalls was known as castle-and-moat security. This model worked well in the past when all the users and applications were local, but enterprise needs have changed as remote work has exponentially increased and more applications have moved to the cloud.

These changes have created new challenges for both public and private sector organisations that are applying network security architectures to secure a hybrid workforce and cloud-based applications.

Let’s explore these challenges in detail:

  • Unknown and uncontrolled risks causing business disruption and losses
  • Operational inefficiencies due to complexity
  • Loss of productivity and collaboration due to poor user experience
  • Siloed IT Teams slowing transformation
  • High infrastucture costs due to inefficient deployments

Download the eBook to learn more.



 

