Price caps on Russian oil was never going to be a simple fix

The complexities of the energy market can bedazzle any newcomers. They can even perplex seasoned veterans. But the move to cap Russian oil exports was always going to come with challenges.

Along with other measures of mixed success that have attempted to cripple the Kremlin’s war effort in Ukraine, the capping of oil prices per barrel is yet another experiment bound to yield uneven results.

One general assumption about oil production is that the nations with the oil have the means to set the price; countries who rely on oil supply can only grumble. Russia, while not an official member of OPEC, has had significant influence over the cartel in terms of setting prices given that it is a top-three producer of oil.