Post-COVID ‘Catch-Up Learning’ kids’ educational program yields strong results

Australia continues to grapple with how to respond to the persistent gap in achievement between students experiencing disadvantage and their more advantaged peers.

According to the Grattan Institute, this gap starts when children begin school and only widens over time, so much so that by the time these students reach Year 9, this gap is up to four years.

COVID-19 alerted many Australians to this problem that we at The Smith Family already knew existed. We heard many stories from our families about the difficulties of learning from home during the height of the pandemic.

One grandmother told me about how her three grandchildren accessed classes through a single smartphone. Another parent didn’t have an internet connection at all, so teachers photocopied lessons for their children. And then there are the thousands of other children at risk of disengaging from school entirely because they are now so far behind that they can’t imagine ever catching up.

In response to this gap, state governments have made significant investments in school-based tutoring to ensure young people don’t fall behind in the crucial subjects of literacy and numeracy. This is a wise move, as research shows the benefit of tutoring, both one-on-one and in small groups, for improving student outcomes in these areas.

While the evaluations of these efforts are expected next year, at The Smith Family we’ve been trialling Catch-Up Learning. This is an online, one-on-one tutoring program where students experiencing disadvantages who are struggling in numeracy and literacy, work with qualified teachers. The program takes place up to three times a week, for 20 weeks and it’s run in the home.

More than 400 students from Years 4 to 8 from across Australia took part in our second trial and we have just finished our evaluation. The results are impressive.

Two in three (67%) students made greater progress in numeracy than might typically be expected over a six-month period. More than half (53%) made greater progress in literacy than might typically be expected.

Program completion and attendance rates were also strong. This is remarkable given the intensive nature of the program coupled with the fact that these students had been struggling academically and were well behind their peers in both numeracy and literacy when they began the tutoring.

The evaluation showed the program also supported learning gains for all groups of students who participated, including Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander students, those with a health or disability issue and those living in regional areas.

Students also increased their confidence, engagement with school and love of learning through participating in the program. They developed some of the important foundations of long-term learning success, such as how to ask questions, try new tasks, and persist even when learning is challenging.

One of the key aspects of Catch-Up Learning’s success, and how it is different from most other COVID catch-up programs, is that it’s done within the home. Research shows that parental engagement is a crucial factor in a child’s educational success. Regardless of income or background, engaged parents are a key component in children doing well at school, graduating, and going on to higher education.

In Catch-Up Learning, we saw the power of parents, carers and tutors working together, sharing their respective knowledge to support the best outcomes for children. Parents and carers supported their child’s participation by letting the tutor know about their child’s interests and needs and picked up strategies themselves on how to support their child’s learning.

This is especially important for parents from disadvantaged backgrounds who want to be actively involved in their child’s learning but may need support to achieve this.

Our collective experience, and international research, suggest there is no silver bullet when it comes to catch-up tutoring — as much as we might all hope for one. However, the second Catch-Up Learning trial shows that this program works.

Australia must implement programs like this for our young people, especially for those most in need, because engaged students are more likely to finish school go on to further education and training, and create better futures for themselves.

