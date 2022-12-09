National security boffins to rally around major reset on resilience, migration, cyber and democracy policy

Home affairs and cyber security minister Clare O’Neil has used an address to the National Press Club (NPC) to announce what she described as a reset for the policy direction of her portfolio. The task ahead for the nation’s public servants in the super department and beyond will be mammoth.

The minister invoked the tone of a song from the Broadway musical ‘Hadestown’ on Thursday to capture the urgent and complex work ahead for her five-year-old department, which is led by secretary Mike Pezzullo.

When the chips were down, Australians were willing to shed old ideas about society and government and make big, gutsy choices about the future, she said.

“There would be few five-year periods in which Australia’s national security picture has changed so much,” O’Neil told an audience of some of the country’s most powerful national security players.

“It is overwhelming to list all that has occurred: a one-in-100-year pandemic; bushfires which burned millions of acres of land and covered our cities with choking smoke; cyberattacks which saw vital personal information stolen from millions of Australians.”

The minister said the challenge for Home Affairs was to reimagine the department’s work so the government was best placed to tackle the generational challenges facing Australia.

She reflected that when the department was established in 2017, the related threat of climate change posed to national security was largely academic but today natural disasters were displacing people worldwide in the tens of millions. And Australia’s region would continue to be radically impacted.

“For affected citizens, these disasters can be life-shattering. From a security perspective, their management is a hugely consuming exercise for the government and the community. This, in itself, is a national security risk,” O’Neil said.

“What I am most worried about is cascading disasters. Imagine a future January [in which] we see a Black Saturday-size bushfire in the south east, a major flood in the north, then overlay a cyberattack on a major hospital system in the west.

“Our country would be fully absorbed in the management of domestic crises. Then consider how capable we would be of engaging with a security issue in our region.”

Geopolitics, influenced by a shift towards so-called ‘big state politics’ and the drop in confidence that increasing wealth and democratisation were inevitable, also showed the world order was “shifting and creaking”, O’Neil said.

This shift was being borne out by attempts from foreign actors to influence the decisions in Australian parliaments and universities, spreading disinformation around like a virus, and creating a stark reality.

“China is a hugely powerful influence over our friends and neighbours. And we have learned a lot in the last five years about how this big and powerful country will exert its will in the years to come,” the minister said, also underscoring the implications of these trends on domestic security.

“During past periods of intense global competition, the security of Australians wasn’t really affected until we actively joined a conflict. Today, new tools of statecraft are bringing what might otherwise be global security issues into the everyday lives of our citizens,” she said.

O’Neil told the audience that the coalescence of all these factors created ‘the most dangerous set of strategic circumstances’ Australia has faced since WWII.

“[Global security issues are] felt in our economy, where we are waking from a cyber slumber. It’s felt in our private lives, where our identities are vulnerable and personal information is at risk. It’s felt in business and research, where Australia’s hard-won innovations are at constant risk of theft,” O’Neil said.

The development of a new 2030 cyber security strategy would be a pillar of this work (the current strategy takes Australia to 2020), led by an expert board including former Telstra CEO Andrew Penn, chief of Air Force Air Marshal Mel Hupfeld and Cyber Security Cooperative Research Centre CEO Rachael Falk.

“Optus and Medibank were terrible events. It’s now my job to turn this set of disasters into a permanent step change in cybersecurity for the country,” O’Neil said.

“I want Australia to be the world’s most cyber-secure country by 2030. I believe that is possible. But we need a reset, and a pathway to get there.”

Home Affairs will also need to transform its approach, the minister said, outlining her desire for the department to push back against the hackers. The government has created a 100-person strong group of the AFP and ASD to supposedly “hunt down” people attempting to infiltrate national systems and “hack back”.

“We have the burning platform, we have the mandate for change, we’ve genuinely got the best minds on this problem. Now, it’s time to translate that into a more cyber-secure Australia,” O’Neil said.

The minister also slammed the former government’s decision to dismantle the Cyber Security Ministry when Scott Morrison took office, and said more must be invested in sovereign cybersecurity capabilities.

“Better cybersecurity for Australia means all businesses and citizens changing how they engage with the internet. We need to prepare for more major cyber-attacks over the coming years as we undertake this important work,” O’Neil said.

“The truth is, we are unnecessarily vulnerable. We did not do the work nationally over the last decade to help us prepare for this challenge.”

.@ClareONeilMP's #NPC talk full of policy announcements, marking what the minister said was a "transformation" & reset of national security focus. Aus cyber security capability will be key to this. @TheMandarinAU asked what role professionalisation of the sector would play. pic.twitter.com/YuNeLf18SN — Melissa Coade (@Coadem) December 8, 2022

Changes to Australia’s immigration policy were also coming, the minister said, identifying the attraction of skilled migrants as an important measure for addressing Australia’s talent crisis. A world-class migration system was one that welcomed the best and brightest rather than facilitated the growth of an underclass of exploited workers, she said.

“We are in a fierce global competition for talent, but our competitors are well into the marathon while we’re noodling around at the starting blocks,” O’Neil said.

“When we came to government, there were almost a million unprocessed visas just sitting in the system, in the middle of the biggest labour shortage we have faced since WWII.”

To get Australia’s immigration reset underway, former Treasury and PM&C secretary Martin Parkinson has been tasked with reviewing how migration policies based on permanency, citizenship and fair rights for workers can strengthen the nation.

“Determining who should be invited to join us in our national endeavours is one of the most important things the Australian government does,” O’Neil said.

In terms of national resilience, the minister announced Home Affairs’ new taskforce, with the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to examine Australia’s increasing exposure and vulnerability to nationally significant crises.

O’Neil said the taskforce would assess whether Australia had the necessary policy, legislation and capability to manage complex, cascading and concurrent national crises. It would draw on empirical data, rigorous research and diverse perspectives to deliver a ‘practical, innovative agenda’, for both near-term and long-term national resilience, she added.

“It’s time to stop feigning shock at supposedly once-in-a-generation floods and fires and storms. The world has witnessed a tenfold increase in the number of natural disasters since the 1960s. This will get worse as the world warms further.

“We need disaster management to be a routine, seamless, well-practised function of government so that when multiple disasters strike, government and the community are not fully consumed by them,” she said.

The minister also flagged new efforts to strengthen democracy as being central to her ministerial responsibility to protect national security. Keeping institutions and collective social cohesion intact meant targeting all the favourite ways foreign interference actors mess with mis- and disinformation, she said.

To this end, the federal government has launched another taskforce, in partnership with civil society organisations, that will leverage the work of the Democracy 2025 initiative and other thematically aligned programs led by G7 and the OECD on resilient democracies. Advisers for this work will be announced early next year.

O’Neil said she envisioned the close collaboration between both taskforces because Australia’s democratic resilience was underpinned by the country’s national resilience.

“We have huge power to shape the world around us. But we have to be smart, and agile, about how we prepare our country for what lies ahead. And in particular, how we play this next decade,” she said.