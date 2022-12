Robodebt architects were warned of ‘perverse outcomes’, deny diluting advice to Morrison

A cultural rift between ambitious, self-empowered ‘doers’ at the Department of Human Service trying to jolt old-school bureaucratic gatekeepers at the Department of Social Services (DSS) out of their complacency, irrespective of consequences, is the latest grim portrait to emerge from the Royal Commission into the Robodebt Scheme.

On Thursday, three senior officials from the Department of Social Services at the time the robodebt scandal unfolded took the stand: Andrew Whitecross, now first assistant secretary of the NDIS Review Taskforce at the Department of the Prime Minister and Cabinet, Murray Kimber, former branch manager of the Evaluation Branch at the Social Policy Group within the Department of Social Services, and Catherine Halbert, the former group manager of the Payments Policy Department at Social Services.

The royal commission has already extracted contrite admissions of responsibility from more senior DSS officials at the secretary and deputy secretary levels. Thursday’s hearing was really about ferreting out warnings from mid-level bureaucrats who were fairly explicit about legal problems and potential negative consequences, and why the alarm bells were ignored.