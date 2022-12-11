WA botanical gardens boss hangs up his boots after 40 years of service

Mark Webb, director general of WA’s Department of Biodiversity, Conservation and Attractions (DCBA), and CEO of the Botanic Gardens and Parks Authority, Rottnest Island Authority and Zoological Parks Authority, has retired after a long career in the public service.

The career mandarin started out with Western Australia’s Department of Agriculture in 1979. He took on the role of Director of Living Collections at the Botanic Gardens and Parks Authority in 1998, and was then appointed CEO in 2004.

In 2016 he was made acting director general of what was then known as the Department of Agriculture and Food. He then took on the role of director general of the newly formed DBCA one year later.

Webb’s outstanding contribution to public service was recognised with a public service medal in 2013.

WA environment minister Reece Whitby congratulated Wells in a statement and wished his family and wife, Phillipa, well.

“I know Mark won’t rest for long and I hope he continues to make a valuable contribution to Western Australia in whatever role he takes up next,” the minister said.

“Over the past five-and-a-half years, he has led the on-ground implementation of major programs, including Plan for Our Parks, the Aboriginal Ranger Program, the translocation of threatened native species, delivering the State’s wider conservation science strategy as well as projects at Kings Park and Perth Zoo,” he said.

Webb has held several senior public service roles across the Kimberley and South-West and has contributed to many local, national and international committees, including WA’s State Emergency Management Committee.

DCBA deputy Peter Dans will serve as director general and lead the three statutory authorities while recruitment for Webb’s replacement is underway.

Webb’s retirement was announced on the same day cabinet minister Dave Kelly, who was in charge of the forestry and water portfolios, announced he would quit the state cabinet after nearly six years.

Commenting on Kelly’s decision, WA premier Mark McGowan said he left an important legacy for the state.

“[His efforts got] work started and funding secured for Perth’s new desalination plant, and playing a key role in the transition away from native logging,” the premier said.

“Dave has always focused on delivering for the future of our community — whether it’s the important work he has done in climate change and climate action, or backing low-paid workers and bringing more essential services back into public hands at Water Corporation,” he added.