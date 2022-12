Robodebt royal commissioner rips into public servants over evidence

A key bureaucrat involved in the inception of the robodebt scheme has been firmly warned on the stand that they must give truthful evidence, and answer questions as directed, as the Royal Commission into the Robodebt Scheme hunts the creator of the illegal welfare shakedown.

As the probe grinds on, commissioner Catherine Holmes and counsel assisting Justin Gregerry are visibly losing patience with the persistent obfuscation, bureaucratic wordplay and accountability gymnastics used as a shield by public servants.

The hearings of Thursday and Friday last week were a sorry affair, albeit without contrition or admission. Nobody wants to own this miserable shitshow; not minister nor bureaucrat. And that will make it grind on even longer.