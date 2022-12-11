Child Death Review Board makes recommendations

The Queensland government is considering six recommendations made by the Child Death Review Board, after Queensland attorney-general Shannon Fentiman tabled the board’s latest annual in parliament.

The Child Death Review Board examines child deaths and interactions a child and its family have with government and non-government agencies.

The board’s recommendations include measures to strengthen the workforce so services are accessible to children and families, and ensure the continuity of care for children with complex needs.

One workforce reform suggestion is an examination of shortages of staff who have the core skills to deal with children and their families.

The annual report also says that the skills shortage must be addressed to deal with demands for services that will grow over the next decade. It notes demand will grow in regional and rural communities.

There is also a recommendation calling for the government to ensure that issues of cultural safety are at the heart of workforce reforms so that the needs of First Nations communities in remote and regional areas can be met.

“This is an important report from the Queensland Family and Children’s Commission, and I thank them and the Child Death Review Board for their ongoing oversight of our systems working to keep children safe,” Fentiman said.

“I would also like to acknowledge the incredible work done by the dedicated front-line staff across various agencies that work every day to keep children and families safe.

“The death of a child under any circumstances is tragic, and I acknowledge the impacts the loss of a child has on families and communities. We will always look to make any improvements we can to strengthen this system and prevent future deaths.”

Minister for children Leanne Linar, said that the government was committed to strengthening the the “safety net for vulnerable children and families at risk of entering the system”.

“Queensland’s robust, two-tiered child-protection death-review process requires all agencies involved with a child in the 12 months prior to their death to review their service delivery. They must provide their findings to the Child Death Review Board for its independent consideration,” Linard said.

“The Government announced $2.2 billion in this year’s budget for out-of-home care services to keep children safe and respond to increasing demand in the child protection system, through additional staff, early intervention, and supporting young people to successfully transition out of care.”