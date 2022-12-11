Star Casino 12 has months to avoid suspension of operating license

Star Entertainment has 12 months to prove it can clean up its act in order to avoid a suspension of its casino license, the Queensland government has said.

Star runs two venues in Queensland, and it was found to be unsuitable to hold a casino license in both Queensland and New South Wales as a result of separate inquiries into the company’s casino operations in both states.

The inquiries uncovered, among other problems, poor governance, money laundering, linkages with organised crime through junket operations, and also a failure of venues to properly administer responsible service of gambling.

Queensland attorney-general Shannon Fentiman said Star Entertainment has been hit with a $100 million fine as well as being required to have an independent special manager to monitor its operations.

There is also a suspension of licenses for 90 days that has been deferred until 1 December 2023.

Fentiman said that the heavy penalties hitting the casino license operators were only possible as a result of changes to laws.

She said the suspensions might not even get triggered if Star Entertainment sorts itself out.

“Should The Star make satisfactory progress towards rectifying these issues, the special manager and I may determine to postpone or rescind the suspension of licences,” Fentiman said.

“Mr Nicholas Weeks will be appointed as the special manager. He was also appointed by the Independent Casino Commission (ICC) to oversee The Star’s operations in New South Wales.”

The appointment of the same special manager means that Star’s operations will be looked at as one operation across two jurisdictions.

There will also be an assistant special manager, lawyer Terri Hamilton, to ensure issues are properly monitored on the ground.

Hamilton has experience in dealing with the financial services sector, and she has worked with leading risk management and governance teams at Sunsuper. These roles included looking at money laundering and counter terrorism financing issues.

New South Wales Independent Casino Commission chief commissioner Philip Crawford said the Queensland government’s approach to monitoring Star Entertainment’s operations were sensible.

““Installing Mr Weeks as Queensland’s special manager will underscore collaboration with our Queensland regulatory counterparts,” Crawford said.

“This will ensure The Star acts consistently in compliance with its obligations — no matter which state they operate in.”

READ MORE:

NSW casinos regulator finds Star unfit to hold gaming licence