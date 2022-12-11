AFP nabs transnational drug trafficking crime syndicate

Cooperation between the Australian Federal Police (AFP) and the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) has resulted in the arrest of three individuals allegedly involved in a transnational crime syndicate responsible for drug trafficking.

The two agencies have been cooperating over the past year, with the AFP and an operation conducted by the PDEA uncovering several suspects and two locations that were linked to four drug shipments seized in Australia that totalled 1.5 tonnes of methamphetamine and 450 kilograms of cocaine.

Those four shipments were intercepted over the past 18 months.

PDEA officers executed search warrants at two properties on 18 November 2022 and allege they found a secret methamphetamine factory at one of the locations, and what they suspect is almost $4 million worth of methamphetamine.

“Investigators seized about 22 kilograms of suspected methamphetamine, 770 grams of cocaine, precursor chemicals, drug-making equipment, mobile phones, several identification cards and financial documents from the properties,” a statement issued by the AFP on the arrests in the Philippines says.

“Three men — a French national, aged 41; a Canadian, aged 33; and a Filipino, aged 42 — were arrested and later charged by the PDEA with serious drug offences.”

Intercepting the drugs at source, according to the AFP, meant that Australia dodges about $903 million in drug-related harm.

AFP detective superintendent Andrew Perkins said that organised crime groups might wrongly think they can avoid detection by law enforcement if they work across jurisdictions.

Perkins said the case highlights how Australian law enforcement agencies work with their partners overseas to share information in order to disrupt networks.

“Illicit drug use in Australia bankrolls dangerous and brutal criminals who undermine our national security and our economy and make our suburbs and roads less safe,” Perkins said.

“The Australian Federal Police has members in 33 countries around the world and we will continue to use our international networks to ensure drug syndicates do not profit at the expense of our communities.”

A spokesperson from the PDEA said that the three men arrested and charged were linked to Mexican, Australian and Canadian drug trafficking groups.

“We will allege this group was manufacturing methamphetamine in a residential neighbourhood without any regard for the welfare of children and adults living nearby,” the PDEA spokesperson said.

“We will not allow the Philippines to be a safe haven for criminals; we are working with our international partners to make our country a hostile place for anyone involved in the illicit drug trade.”

READ MORE:

Foreign spies and gangsters: Why Australia needs a national security strategy