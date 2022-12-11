ISSB wants biodiversity, human capital, human rights disclosed in financial reports

The international rule-making body developing standards on which Treasury has based amendments to Australia’s financial-reporting laws seeks to incorporate biodiversity, human capital, and human rights disclosure standards in financial reporting.

Members of the London-based International Sustainability Standards Board, which is setting standards on non-financial disclosures that Australia will adopt, are looking at what to tackle next when they complete the two projects currently in their crosshairs.

ISSB members are currently looking at a generic standard related to sustainability disclosures and a standard that looks at climate reporting.

Federal Treasury is consulting on draft laws that seek to embed sustainability standards are a part of the work to be done by the Australian Accounting Standards Board, the Auditing and Assurance Standards Board, and the oversight body known as the Financial Reporting Council.

The draft legislation has a December 16 submission deadline, and it mentions that sustainability standards may include climate reporting.

Sustainability standards that Australia will adopt over time will cover a broader range of issues — not just climate reporting — and the international body responsible for the first cut of global standards is beginning its work to meet stakeholder demands for additional disclosure rules.

An agenda paper for a meeting being held this week outlined how the ISSB staff has consulted stakeholder groups and that three specific topics – biodiversity, including nature-related issues, the way organisations manage their employees, and human rights disclosures — emerged as having greater interest and demand.

Staff working for the ISSB have recommended all three topic areas be a focus of research projects. Research projects undertaken by global standard setters such as the ISSB help scope any future proposed rules on disclosure.

The topic of human capital, for example, relates to how an entity might disclose the way in which it deals with its staff rather than merely provide the financial cost of employing staff as required by financial reporting standards.

“For example, academics, consulting firms and subject-matter expert organisations strongly assert that an entity’s diversity, equity and inclusion management strategy can impact value through the channels of talent attraction and retention; product design, marketing and delivery; community relations; and innovation and risk recognition,” the December 2022 meeting agenda paper says.

“Employee health, safety and wellbeing is associated with increased productivity, reduced workforce turnover and cost savings.”

The agenda paper acknowledges that the area of human capital has some crossover with the topic of human rights that considers all issues of equality including modern slavery, rights of indigenous peoples, and workers’ rights more broadly.

Entities can incur costs when subjected to boycotts and protests if their hiring or management practices are exploitative or discriminatory, and the agenda paper notes that human rights issues are of great interest to investors.

“[A] growing number of investors view human rights information as relevant to their assessments and related decision making,” the agenda paper says.

READ MORE:

Why sustainability reporting laws would make Australia a laughing stock