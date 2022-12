Good progress on parliamentary staff behaviour, but more needed on institutional issues

It is now a year since the Jenkins report on parliamentary standards was published. With the release last week of the Final Report of the Joint Select Committee on Parliamentary Standards with its proposed codes of conduct, and the Review of the MOP(S) Act by PM&C reporting earlier in November, we now have the wherewithal to implement all the Jenkins recommendations.

This represents an important and long-overdue consensus amongst our politicians about the behaviour the public expects politicians and their staff, and others working in the parliament, to adhere to and be held responsible for.

Jenkins focused on the evidence she found about atrocious behaviour in Parliament House, including bullying and sexual harassment. Concerted action was needed not only to stop this misbehaviour but to work to regain public respect for the parliament as our central democratic institution.