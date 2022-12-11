WGEA reveals gender pay gap of 22.8% across 4,000 organisations

The Workplace Gender Equality Agency (WGEA) has released its annual data on the gender pay gap, revealing it remains at 22.8%.

The WGEA 2021-22 Employer Census looked at reports from more than 4,000 employers, covering more than 4 million employees.

That gap is wider than the one in the public service. Using the most recent data, the APS gender pay gap is 6% while the Victorian public service’s gender pay gap is 8%.

It is also wider than the national pay gap of 14.1%, calculated by WGEA using statistics from the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS).

Agency director Mary Wooldridge said with the country experiencing a skills shortage, it was time for employers to step up on gender equality.

“Lasting change requires employers to make bold, creative choices that send a signal to all employees that gender equality is a core part of their business strategy and a priority for those in leadership and managerial roles,” Wooldridge said.

“Leading employers are already putting solutions in place that address challenges like workforce shortages by tailoring factory shifts around school pick-up and drop-off times or promoting – and role-modelling – flexible hours or part-time work arrangements among managers and executives.”

Last month, Woolridge was one of the debaters at a panel on whether it was time to move on from gender equality, arguing that more data would lead to better-informed decisions on intersectional issues.

The report found the 22.8% gender pay gap amounted to $26,596, with women receiving $90,309 average total remuneration a year and men receiving $116,907 average total remuneration a year.

The agency also published an interactive data dashboard, where the statistics can be broken down by industry or specific businesses, with a ranking data option “coming soon”.

For example, in the Public Administration and Safety sector, the report found 92.0% of 23 organisations had male CEOs.

Overall, the report found 22% of CEOs were women, which was higher than the previous census.

“This is a chance to measure how your organisation’s workforce composition and policies and strategies for recruitment, promotion and retention shape up against the competition,” Wooldridge commented.

“Because if you’re not making progress on these things, your employees will realise there are others who are.”

