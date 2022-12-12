What Glyn Davis wants APS stewards to know as they set sail for 2023

The secretary of Prime Minister & Cabinet gave an audience in Canberra a cracker of a speech last week, describing the critical, quiet work of public servants as akin to the maintenance of a ship that would help navigate the nation through uncertain waters.

There are plenty of analogies to reach for when describing the structure, character and zeal of people working in public administration. But the PM&C boss dived into the mariner’s realm to map what the APS had in store for its stewardship transformation that the government has been hinting at for some months now.

Drawing on the philosophical musings of Michael Oakeshott, Plato and Max Weber, Davis said the objective of governing was not perfection but, rather, staying afloat in what could be rough, tumultuous waters. And doing so skillfully meant being able to read the many moods of the sea.

“‘Dear God, be good to me – the sea is so wide and my boat is so small’, as the traditional prayer goes,” Davis said.

“Politics — policy — all a voyage on a boundless sea, with the challenge to keep afloat.”

The endless journey for which the APS found itself scrambling port and starboard this year included the reverberating consequences of Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, a “continuous cycle” of natural disasters, and three major transitions.

Davis stepped through examples of the APS’s role in managing change in a matter of months during 2022 — from the election of a new federal government, the shift from one parliament to the next, and the protocols following the passing of Queen Elizabeth II — as examples of stewardship in action.

“Each calls to mind a different aspect of stewardship,” Davis said, noting the ‘monumental and ongoing policy challenge of COVID-19’ that, at times, had the effect of tearing the sails on the proverbial ship.

There were salient lessons for the APS to also learn from the public health emergency of the pandemic to adapt what was not working and calibrate change. Davis highlighted the failure of the CovidSafe app and the findings of the independent review of the government’s response to the pandemic, ‘Fault Lines’, led by Peter Shergold.

“This pandemic has tested stewardship more significantly than any other challenge in our working lives.

“It has required extraordinary coordination across the APS, and placed a stress on the department of health not seen since its creation just over 100 years ago during the last major pandemic — Spanish Influenza,” Davis said.

“COVID is a crisis with us still, as colleagues in health and across the APS deal with new variants and plan against further outbreaks,” he added.

The APS boss said review, evaluation and reflection were part and parcel of a public service committed to the essential elements of good stewardship, and echoed the need for continuous learning.

“Like COVID, the next big storm will likely arrive unbidden and unwelcome. It will be, again, a world of known unknowns and worse, struggle and strife on the high seas; times when, like the Ancient Mariner, we find ourselves disoriented at the mercy of an unforgiving ocean.

“We have demonstrated that if we plan, work together, and apply what we learn, we can make an enemy sea our friend,” he said.

Davis also explained the skill needed to pilot the vessel of the Australian government, and demanded development and mastery from each successive public service generation that stepped up to the helm.

“Public servants must be stewards, committed to keeping the boat seaworthy so new generations of political leaders can take their place at the helm,” the PM&C boss said.

Professor Davis made his remarks at IPAA ACT’s annual address, reflecting on the past 12-months of APS endeavour.

Deft steering and navigational skills were required to keep a ship — which Davis used as a metaphor for a wise and careful democracy — upright. The secretary said this clarity in direction and stability relied on the combined efforts of politics and the public service to serve the community. Together, he said, both political and public servants turned agreed instructions into actions.

“In our democracy here in Australia, collective wisdom about governing draws on two key sources — politics, which provides leadership and purpose, and a public service able to inform, record, and implement democratic choices,” Davis said.

“There can be tension on the bridge, as Plato feared, between the demanding, tumultuous, immediate world of politics and the more measured approach of officials.”

But the distinction between the role of politicians, who pursued a vocation, and the professional work of bureaucrats was essential to maintaining an even keel. The pandemic experience in Australia illustrated this partnership and tension between elected leaders and bureaucrats, with political masters weighing the risks of lockdowns, borders and freedoms, and regular media conferences to help the public understand expert advice.

“Skilled politicians sense the need for change before it is obvious. They lead. The vocation of politics requires intuition and individual charisma,” Davis said.

“By contrast, public service is a profession, training to work within a system. Public service works best amid stability and accumulated intellectual capital. It implies record keeping so the rationale and authority of a decision are clear.”

“[During the pandemic] it has been officials who assemble the data, provide the options, and then get working on implementation. This has been a mammoth collaborative effort, requiring mobilisation and leadership on a national scale,” he said.

The APS boss also underscored the importance of honouring memory as the duty of a public servant, referencing a sentiment expressed by traditional custodian Paul House, who described the act of respect as “looking to see, listening to hear, and learning to understand.”

Expanding on the Ngambri-Ngunnawal Elder’s wisdom, the secretary said stewardship had deference for past legacies, and also optimised the future path for society.

He said that keeping the ship seaworthy for today and tomorrow would require drawing on the skills of planning, collaboration, and applying the lessons learned, to make the sea a friend.

“Alongside our roles of policy, impartial advice and service delivery, there is another key responsibility for the public service: stewardship,” Davis said.

“As stewards, we know our society has no final goal, no endpoint. Our job is to keep open possibilities for those who follow.”

