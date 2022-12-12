Dominello gifts real estate agents a Christmas crackdown and ban on rental auctions

There’s nothing quite like an outgoing minister, soon to be free from the meddlesome pressures of sectoral lobbyists, to sink the boot into skanky-but-legal industry practices and loopholes on the way out the door.

New South Wales minister for customer service, digital government, small business and fair trading Victor Dominello is giving his state’s residential property sector a parting kiss by letting real estate agents know on LinkedIn they are facing an imminent crackdown and ban on the insidious practice of rental auctions.

“I can confirm that we will shortly release regulations that will prohibit real estate agents from engaging in rental bidding. This will include a prohibition on rental property advertised with for example: 🔹“ by negotiation”; 🔹”offers invited”; 🔹a “price range”.” Dominello posted.

“Rent bidding wars are a real issue and leaves many vulnerable people exposed. Last week, I asked my Dept to report back to me with recommendations. I will provide more details around the regulation and timeline very soon – but we are aiming to have in place before Christmas 🙏”

The just-in-time-for-Christmas crackdown comes as many 12-month and 6-month leases come to a seasonal end over December and January, with property investors now feeling the pressure of consecutive interest rate hikes eating into their mortgage repayments.

A known practice in Sydney’s eastern suburbs is forcing-up rents by sweating existing tenants via testing the market with bids for a property prior to a lease expiring.

Landlords in NSW are no longer allowed to bait tenant bids using ostensibly cheap rents that are then bid up on the day because regulations are now in place that make it illegal to advertise an artificially marked-down rent an agent or landlord does not intend to accept.

It is understood the new NSW regulations will essentially ban the practice of ‘pressure bidding’ or ‘last bidder standing’ where prospective tenants are pitted against each other, although it is unclear whether bidding per se will be banned outright for residential leases.

Rental bidding is common in commercial property where ‘expressions of interest’ are used as a tool to find where a market is at.

Rental bidding is also on the nose in Canberra, where the Australian Capital Territory government is holding a very lengthy consultation over how to address in the practice, with submissions closing earlier this year.

A particular issue for Canberra is that many residents in the public service town have locally held investment properties in a tight market that has kept selling prices high as developers seek to increase urban density because of the territory’s limited area, and nearby towns like Queanbeyan and Yass offering cheaper prices and an easy commute.

Land availability in the ACT has become so tight that the government there recently secured the handover of a tract of land from NSW to realign borders with natural boundaries and expand residential development in the city’s north.