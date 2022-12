Can the Parkinson review improve staff morale in Home Affairs?

In her recent speech to the National Press Club, home affairs minister Clare O’Neil placed significant emphasis on Martin Parkinson’s review of the migration system to reform a visa system she has described as being “in a state of disrepair” and having “no strategy”.

O’Neil made the point that at a time Australia faces the biggest labour shortage since World War II, we cannot afford to have a visa system that is in gridlock. At the same time, there are more than 70,000 unsuccessful asylum seekers living in Australia, most of whom had been brought here under the biggest labour trafficking scam in Australia’s history, as well as extensive media reporting of migrant wage theft and criminal elements exploiting the visa system.

But O’Neil made no specific reference in her speech to the appallingly low staff morale in the department. That will limit how quickly the visa system can be reformed.