Consultation paper on climate-risk-disclosure open for comment

The government has issued a consultation paper in time for Christmas asking stakeholders to comment on how Australia should develop a climate-risk-disclosure regime by 17 February 2023.

The consultation paper points to a similar framework for various public sector entities.

Treasurer Jim Chalmers told the Australian Sustainable Finance Institute conference that the climate-risk disclosure consultation paper asks stakeholders to comment on who should comply with new climate-reporting disclosures, how those requirements work with other financial reporting requirements, and what bodies in Australia ought to issue those standards.

Chalmers said there was broad consensus around the disclosure standards being developed by the International Sustainability Standards Board and that the ISSB’s work presents the opportunity for global consistency.

The ISSB is a London-based organised that has commenced work on developing a single global framework for sustainability disclosure, which includes climate reporting.

Chalmers said that the consultation paper starts with a focus on three clear principles.

“First, we think the standards should be mandatory for large firms. Second, they should be aligned as far as possible with global standards,” he said.

“And third, they should apply not just to firms but to financial institutions as well — and there will be similar requirements for comparable commonwealth entities.”

Chalmers told the conference that these disclosures were not considered a “nice-to-have extra”.

“This information is need-to-know — essential to mobilising the weight of our financial system behind the net zero transition. Effective disclosure reforms will lay the foundations for better information architecture for markets,” the treasurer said.

“This includes stronger reporting of other sustainability-related risks, over time — consistent with the staged approach envisaged by the ISSB.”

The discussion paper asks stakeholders to define what they believe are the entities that need to report and how those entities ought to be identified in the law.

Questions for stakeholders include the notion of the frequency of reporting, assessment of materiality and also how assurance ought to be provided on the information an entity seeks to report to its stakeholders.

A further area of exploration in the discussion paper is the standard-setting structure itself with three options put forward as possible ways of developing and issuing sustainability reporting guidance.

The first option is the status quo: the Australian Accounting Standards Board has taken on the role of developing the standards at the present time with any assurance standards being developed by its sister body, the Auditing and Assurance Standards Board.

A second option is the creation of a separate standard-setting board to set sustainability standards. Setting up a new board would create parity with the structure existing under the IFRS Foundation based in London.

The IFRS Foundation oversees the International Accounting Standards Board and the International Sustainability Standards Board.

A third option is to change the structure so that it is what the consultation paper calls more flexible. The one is based on the standard-setting structure that operates in New Zealand with which Australian standard setters have to work.

“Under this proposal, Commonwealth legislation would be amended to combine the functions and powers of the FRC, AASB and AUASB into one entity responsible for financial reporting system oversight, standard-setting and advice to government.,” the consultation paper says.

“In addition to the accounting and auditing standard setting powers of the AASB and AUASB, the body would also have statutory authority to make climate and sustainability risk disclosure standards.”

The release of the consultation paper was welcomed by a range of stakeholder groups such as the Australian Bankers Association, the Financial Services Council, the Investor Group on Climate Change, and the Australian Council of Superannuation Investors.

ACSI chief executive Louise Davidson said that greater consistency and comparability in reporting would support investors in understanding the risks entities within their portfolios face.

“Investors need access to reliable information to understand companies’ exposure to physical and transitional risks related to climate change,” Davidson said.

“The lack of a standardised approach to climate reporting means the quality of reporting varies wildly across companies.”

Australian Bankers Association chief executive Anna Bligh said the climate-risk-disclosure developments were long overdue.

“Government and industry now have the opportunity to genuinely work together to drive Australia’s economic shift to a low carbon future,” Bligh said.

“We welcome the consultation on the ISSB’s climate risk disclosure framework. Australian banks have led the way in climate disclosures as adopters of the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures. We support clear, globally consistent, transparent reporting of climate financial risks.”

