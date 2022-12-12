Australia’s strategic framework for reckoning with COVID into the new year

The health minister has released an updated roadmap for Australia’s changing COVID-19 measures, signed off by the national cabinet last week.

Shifting the national pandemic response away from the initial emergency reflected changes agreed to by the PM, premiers and chief ministers of the territories in September.

Effective communication to the community and vaccine accessibility is also a key pillar of the framework.

Mark Butler told a press conference on Monday that this would impact government programs and public health orders as they were “wound back” over the next 12 months.

“The key priorities and key principles of those documents agreed by the National Cabinet will firstly, protect vulnerable and at risk members of the community, particularly from severe disease and death,” Butler said.

“Secondly, ensure that our health system and hospital system have the capacity to respond to future waves of COVID.”

From January 1, 2023, a new plan backed by a $2.9 billion government investment for special COVID measures will also come into effect. The arrangement will mean the commonwealth and states will share the cost of hospital care for people who are admitted for COVID-19-related health problems.

The minister said that creating options for people to seek care in the community would alleviate pressure on the nation’s hospital systems.

Testing would be an important measure in this way because effective testing would limit the spread and help give people access to timely care and treatment, he added.

“[We are] also extending special Medicare or Medicare Benefits Schedule (MBS) items for PCR testing in pathology clinics, GP consults for COVID-positive patients and for people who are seeking a prescription for oral antiviral medicines for COVID,” Butler said.

GP respiratory clinics are set to be extended next year, along with arrangements to protect vulnerable groups in the community from the virus. The health minister said residential aged care, residential disability care, and First Nations communities would be the focus of the initiative.

“The Commonwealth will continue and extend the 50/50 funding arrangements for state PCR testing clinics, where states choose to continue those clinics or other PCR testing services, and also for state vaccine administration services as well,” Butler said.

The federal government has underscored the need for the 2023 COVID-19 health management plan to deliver capability and capacity in response to future waves of COVID variants. It is also focused on encouraging uptake of vaccination and treatments, and slowing the spread of transmission.

“We will continue to protect those most at risk,” Butler said.

Extra subsidies for mental health support to stop by end of 2022

On Monday, the minister also released the independent evaluation of the Better Access for Mental Health program. The program, which has been operating for 15 years, funds GP, psychiatrist and psychology services through Medicare.

One of the core program components the review assessed were special COVID-19 measures to increase the number of subsidised services to 20 sessions.

“This is the first comprehensive evaluation of this significant program for more than 10 years and it was received by me on Friday,” Butler said of the report produced by researchers from the University of Melbourne.

“I considered it over the weekend, and I’ve decided to release it immediately given how eager the anticipation of this evaluation has been.”

The report found the program’s benefits were disproportionately leaving Australians from lower socioeconomic backgrounds behind, as well as people living in regional and remote communities, and aged care residents.

The health minister said the government’s extra 10 subsidised sessions with a GP, psychiatrist or psychologist were not “appropriately targeted”, noting in 2021 an average of five sessions were used by Australians. A total of 83% of people used 10 or fewer sessions.

As a result, the government has decided to stop people accessing the further 10 subsidised sessions after December 31 this year.

Patients with an existing mental health treatment plan and referral for sessions will not have to go back to their GP to access up to 10 sessions in 2023. The minister said this was consistent with rollover arrangements of unused sessions in previous years.

“The findings of the Better Access evaluation have provided us with an opportunity to address a variety of concerns so all Australians — no matter where they live or what their circumstances — can get the mental health care and support they need,” Butler said.

“The report shows Better Access is failing some Australians. Gap fees and wait times make it inaccessible and unaffordable for too many. The most disadvantaged Australians — those among us with the greatest need — have the least access to mental health services.”

While the evidence showed the COVID-19 pandemic has unfairly affected poorer Australians, the services such as those offered under this scheme were not reaching those already doing it tough, and often unable to receive mental health support.

Butler said a special forum would be convened in 2023 to assess the recommendations of the independent evaluation with a commitment to equitable healthcare access. A group of experts and people with lived experience of mental health will be invited to participate in the forum.

Work is also underway to strengthen the MBS and implement better support for family and carer involvement in Better Access treatment, as well as mental health case conferencing. These measures will come into effect early next year.

