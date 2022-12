What the data nerd knew: ATO feared payback on robodebt criticisms

A middle-ranking Australian Taxation Office staffer has revealed the revenue agency feared getting into a public row with the Department of Human Services over both the legality and validity of robodebt because its overt intervention could blow a $2 billion hole in Budget savings.

In another difficult day of evidence before the Royal Commission into the Robodebt Scheme, it was revealed the ATO had grave internal misgivings over how the illegal welfare shakedown was concocted from the outset, but steered clear of publicly criticising Human Services to maintain the appearance of agencies working together towards the government of the day’s stated policy measure, a program later found to be legally cooked.

As reported by The Mandarin in 2017, by March of that year, senior Tax officials had publicly cut DHS adrift at senate estimates after the revenue agency correctly diagnosed robodebt was legally and reputationally septic.