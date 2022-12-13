NSW may roll out conduct review panels for local council to boost public trust

A new independent report has recommended some of the biggest changes to NSW local government integrity in 30 years, with minister Wendy Tuckerman calling for feedback on the sweeping proposals.

The review, led by former Logan City Council general manager Garry Kellar PSM, put forward 49 recommendations for the framework to deal with councillor misconduct and penalties available to bodies such as the NSW Civil and Administrative Tribunal and Office of Local Government.

Among the calls for change include the creation of a new, independent framework for dealing with local government misconduct and corruption, the establishment of a commission to undertake conduct review panels, and mandatory training at the pre-nomination stage for candidates who want to run for council.

A comparative analysis of various councillor-conduct accountability frameworks across the states and territories was also undertaken for the review. The study, undertaken by Graham Sansom, found no other state agency had an equivalent role or authority to deal with or determine mid-range complaints, or to intervene or investigate allegations submitted to the NSW Office of Local Government.

“As a general rule, the equivalent agencies (and their chief executives) elsewhere are largely limited to oversight of the system and supporting and advising the minister as required,” the report said.

“For ‘mid-range’ breaches, all jurisdictions have legislated statutory panels to determine complaints and/or decide if they should be referred elsewhere. There is an evident trend in enabling panels to impose stiffer penalties for ‘mid-range’ breaches, including suspension for up to 3 months or as much as 12 months.”

‘Focus on civic responsibility — Councillor conduct in NSW’ was handed to the minister in October. Tuckerman, the local government minister, made the document public on Tuesday.

Tuckerman said a consultation guide had been developed to inform the government of feedback about the report, with submissions being accepted until February 3, 2023.

“While the government acknowledges the outcomes recommended by Mr Kellar make a strong case for change, some of the reforms are significant and we will undertake some targeted consultation to better understand the potential impact on councils,” the minister said.

“Mr Kellar’s recommendations include harsher penalties for councillor misconduct and ensures the framework for dealing with misconduct is more independent, effective and efficient.”

Tuckerman noted recent ICAC inquiries and the several state government interventions on local council showed changes were sorely needed to improve community trust. A more effective and efficient framework for dealing with complaints, investigation and the timeliness of disciplinary action would help address these concerns, she added.

“The people of NSW expect their elected representatives to uphold the highest standards of behaviour and anyone who breaches that trust should face the consequences,” Tuckerman said.