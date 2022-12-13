Language expansion on the cards for WA students

The state’s School Curriculum and Standards Authority has been told to develop syllabi and support materials for the Punjabi language.

Work will start next year to ensure WA students from pre-primary to Year 12 will have a Punjabi language curriculum available to them from 2024.

Education and training minister Sue Ellery announced the extra language to be added to the stable of curriculum languages on Tuesday. Syllabi for Hindi, Korean and Tamil will also be available to students at the start of the 2023 new year.

“With more than 190 languages spoken throughout Western Australia, linguistic diversity is a great strength of our state and provides a range of social, cultural and economic benefits,” Ellery said in a statement.

“It is also important that we develop courses that suit the needs of our young people.”

Languages education is compulsory for WA primary students from Year 3. The government said it planned for Year 11 Punjabi courses to be ready for students in 2024, with the first ATAR course examination to be set in 2025.

The minister said she was pleased to expand WA’s languages curriculum.

“The development of Punjabi curriculum is particularly fitting given it could support students in key future employment opportunities,” Ellery said.

“Earlier this year, the WA Government led the state’s largest-ever business delegation to India amid a broader strengthening of our engagement with the country,” she added.

READ MORE:

First Nations languages to be taught in schools, under Labor