How smart tech adaptation can power the prosperity plan for NSW

A new report co-authored by Investment NSW and the state productivity commission outlines how technology and green economic growth can supercharge living standards and resilience in the state.

Embracing new technologies and developing an adaptive workforce will be key to the plan to keep the state resilient amid growing uncertainty, with calls for public policy to help achieve the best outcomes.

“Government has a leadership role in developing a collective understanding of the possible workforce and workplace transitions and in mitigating the risks and amplifying the opportunities which arise from technology adoption,” Investment NSW said.

“Modelling outlined in the report finds that if emerging technologies are widely adopted, they will increase productivity and gross state product, and will not increase unemployment in NSW.

“Most new jobs are likely to be created in services but new and expanding industries will also create high-skill, high-pay, tech-related jobs.”

Despite federal Treasury projections that Australia’s skilled migration levels will recover to pre-pandemic numbers by 2024-25, the report also warned the next 40 years of population growth was set to slow and impact workforce participation.

For example, long-term challenges outlined in the latest 2021-22 NSW intergenerational report (IGR) identified factors such as the ageing population, lower birth rates and interrupted migration during the COVID-19 pandemic border closures as exacerbating workforce-participation numbers. This, in turn, affects long-term living standards.

“This demographic challenge is coupled with a major fiscal challenge,” the report said. “As the state’s proportion of working-age people falls, our traditional revenue sources (like payroll tax and stamp duty) will also decline, impacting public spending capability.”

The ‘Adaptive NSW’ report explained that increasing productivity was a good lever to pull and correct the public debt or fiscal gap between government spending on citizen services and diminishing gross state product set to hit 2.6% by 2060-61.

In NSW, the average productivity growth is assumed to be 1.2% over the next 40 years, lagging behind other Australian states, territories, and G7 countries.

“Growth in government expenditure, in areas like healthcare, will need to accelerate to support our ageing population,” the report said.

“If the gap is not addressed, the ageing population will put pressure on NSW government services, including the provision of essential services during crises.”

The report’s authors recommend policymakers who are thinking about technology, automation and the future of work should use a set of guiding principles in their approach to science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) training; soft skills; Australia’s demographic challenges; and issues of equity, diversity, and access adopt a framework informed by four principles.

The principles urge the government to be a fast technology adopter with smart regulation of the private sector, attract and foster the core tech-adoption workforce with a focus on entrepreneurship, build workers’ adaptive capacity and ensure tech adoption and adaptation processes are inclusive.

“Workers’ adaptive capacity includes supporting lifelong learning and continuous upskilling, combatting credentialism and creating smooth mid-career transition pathways, and spreading digital education opportunities, microcredentials and other forms of non-formal learning,” Investment NSW said.

This also means the appetite and need for the government to seize opportunities offered by technologies such as artificial intelligence, quantum computing, 3D printing and autonomous vehicles are ripe for the picking.

The report suggested that maximising such opportunities could lead to growth in government-owned revenue sources by $4.5 billion by 2023-24 and lift productivity growth by a further 11.8% (equivalent to $11,600 per person or $27,400 per household).

“Support for emerging technologies and industries would benefit from being limited and targeted, and subject to careful, case-by-case assessment,” the report said.

“If we are prepared, technology could revive our productivity and power a new era of green economic growth, higher living standards and resilience.”

