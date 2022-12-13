Climate risk disclosure consultation paper is performative art

The government’s climate-risk-disclosure framework consultation paper will be welcomed by a range of entities that will spend the next couple of months working out what the proposal means for them.

All of this ritual welcoming of a consultation paper is simply that: it is, to some extent, performative, a public nod or tilt of a cap to acknowledge the government has published something on a topic that is ‘on trend’.

Don’t find yourself thinking that there is anything particularly visionary here because all the government has done is explicitly hitched a carriage to a train that is already heading to a destination set by a bunch of folks setting standards on sustainability in London.

Falling into line with a logic that says the adoption of an international body of standards on sustainability is not novel, and many of the questions related to how a body of sustainability standards — not just those related to climate reporting — will be implemented are essentially regulatory-impact statement questions.

This paper has emerged as a necessary part of a process because Australia and other countries are already committed through the work of accounting and auditing standards to dealing with the demand for non-financial or other information providing greater insight into what an entity does.

It is probably necessary to clarify what the difference between financial reporting and other stuff actually is because this debate can get muddled if we don’t start with the right focus.

Financial reporting is what it says on the packet — it relates to an entity’s financial performance and position. No additives or preservatives required here.

What sustainability reporting does is add depth to reporting about the affairs of an entity. People closely monitoring the work of the International Sustainability Standards Board know that the board is moving beyond climate-risk disclosures, and it is proposing consultation with its stakeholders on human rights issues, human capital and industrial relations matters, and further focus on the environment via a topic on biodiversity and ecosystems.

In London, the worker bees in the hive of standard setting are creating global standards that will help standardise the way in which entities report non-financial or other information globally.

This is not different to what has happened with accounting requirements over the past 20 years. There is a body in London also overseen by the IFRS Foundation, called the International Accounting Standards Board.

Australia takes these standards, adds whatever is required to reflect the application of the standards as required by relevant laws, and they are issued.

Sustainability standards will go through the same process, being made roadworthy for Australian purposes once the international folks have shoved their finalised standards out the door.

The timing of the consultation paper is rather interesting, and it is not just because the document lands just in time to be Christmas reading for regulatory nerds. There are people — this writer included — who eat, drink, and sleep the analysis of regulatory affairs so they may well give in to the temptation to read through the paper, read other available material, and mull over its consequences for various companies and, of course, the public sector.

It is curious that the government has let the consultation paper loose into the wild at this time because it comes after Treasury has had a piece of draft law out for consultation that appears to confirm the existing arrangements for the setting of sustainability standards.

That consultation paper puts up three separate models for the setting of the sustainability standards in Australia.

Let’s do this backwards just for kicks.

Option three takes its inspiration from the New Zealand model, which is said to be flexible. There is little point in replicating this model given Australia’s current institutional structure does what the New Zealand one does anyway.

Option two, Treasury’s, is the creation of a separate standard-setting board. That would align with the international structure but the question that needs to be asked is what a separate board here would do.

This is where the government’s paper is at its weakest because it fails to explore other areas where risk disclosures are required in extra-legal guidance such as the Australian Securities’ Exchanges corporate governance council recommendations and principles.

Those recommendations and principles could be set by a sustainability standards board in addition to setting local version of sustainability standards that will be pumped out of sustainability standards central in London.

It is a missed opportunity. The government could have taken the chance to rationalise the regulatory framework in this country had it explored the option of setting up a separate standard setter more fully rather than a cursory evaluation of the institution of standard setting that has a rich and long history in this country.

Option One is the status quo — both the auditing and accounting standard setters have been doing this already — and this is precisely what the draft bill presently out for public comment contemplates.

Why even ask for comment about the institutional arrangements in a discussion paper with a mid-February comment deadline if draft legislation with a final submission date of December 16 — this Friday — has a preferred position already to roll?

Why waste people’s time on questions of the structure of standard-setting institutions when the time to ask the questions related to structural change was when the draft bill was released for comment?

All that is left is for regulatory nerds to enjoy this Christmas read while snacking on mince pies.

READ MORE:

Consultation paper on climate-risk-disclosure open for comment