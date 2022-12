Time to cultivate courage and healthy risk appetite in the APS

There’s no such thing as a perfect public administrator, so how do you get more comfortable with failure?

The address of PM&C boss Glyn Davis to the APS last week capped off another massive year of transition and change but the past 12 months have not been without government stumbles.

Reflecting on the herculean efforts of public servants to collaborate and mobile during the pandemic, Davis said the crisis of the past two and half years had galvanised action and rallied government employees across the country to address the public health emergency.