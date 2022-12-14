RBA governor Philip Lowe blasts banks over New Payments Platform go-slow

The governor of the Reserve Bank of Australia has again castigated Australia’s retail banks for stalling their mandated adoption of the increasingly controversial New Payments Platform (NPP), with Dr Philip Lowe urging customers to vote with their feet if they are not offered the new ‘PayTo’ service.

“If you haven’t been offered it [PayTo], go and ask them [the banks] why, and go and switch banks to someone who will offer you the service,” Lowe said, taking the cudgels to NPP and PayTo sceptics at the annual AusPayNet Summit.

“Because it’s a much better way to make payments. You can be sure you’re not going to make a payment to the wrong person by typing in the wrong account number or BSB … which we all do every now and then. And it’s a pain, isn’t it?”

PayTo is a still-nascent payment request service run over the NPP’s rails that allows the holder of one bank account to request payment from another account holder. If the payment request is agreed to and/or authorised, funds are transferred across accounts in real time.

The PayTo facility has long been pushed as a smarter and faster alternative to present direct deposits and bill payments — including recurring payment facilities — that utilise BPAY or can be made using the direct entry system.

It runs over the NPP that was essentially co-built by the RBA and banks as an upgrade to the inter-institutional infrastructure back end that runs payments like welfare payments and pensions for the government as well as the RBA’s own transactions.

The idea behind PayTo is broadly similar to the British model of Authorised Push Payments (APP), which are delivered under that nation’s open banking and faster payments reforms — which accidentally created a massive new fraud and scam industry after the real-time payments were weaponised by crooks.

The problem British bank customers have faced, however, is that they often could not distinguish between bogus and legitimate payment requests, with the liability for scam payments also being shifted to consumers in the UK, a situation that has caused severe regulatory reflux.

There is a growing concern in the banking sector in Australia that the risks associated with using PayTo to replace BPAY and other well-established and trusted payment services could outweigh the benefits, with the Australian Banking Association recently flagging the Medibank and Optus hacks reasons to tread cautiously.

A recent Australian Banking Association submission to Treasury on the Consumer Data Right’s ‘action initiation’ segment, which is the Australian equivalent of the UK’s APP disaster, directly questioned whether the proposal is safe.

“Work should be undertaken to understand potential use cases, the scams, fraud and cyber risks, the utility to customers compared with alternative options, and the regulatory or technology barriers that need addressing ahead of implementing any action type,” the ABA wrote to Treasury in October.

“The ABA recommends a full strategic assessment and a cost/benefit analysis be undertaken by Government to determine whether the cost of building for an action type is outweighed by the consumer benefit.”

Having essentially forced the NPP onto banks as a technological upgrade via regulation, Lowe is pushing harder than ever to get institutions to migrate their customers onto the platform rather than continuing to sweat the direct entry system that the RBA has previously flagged it wants to shut down.

On Wednesday that pressure increased, with the RBA committing to naming and shaming NPP laggards in the future to inform consumers.

“Only one of the major banks has met the previously agreed timeline for the development of the PayTo Payer system,” Lowe complained.

“The reasons for this are complex, but slow progress by the major banks imposes a cost on the rest of the industry. Investments have to be put on hold as successful uptake of the system requires a critical mass to be operational. The new agreed timeline to complete the necessary work is April 2023. The RBA expects this timeline to be met.”

That critical mass, despite the NPP now being operational for four years, is clearly still not there.

There was also a conspicuous absence of any public references to a timeline for shutting down the direct entry system in the RBA governor’s update, unlike in previous years.