SES get new kit for Queensland’s summer storm season thanks to state-owned energy

A $200K partnership with Queensland’s publicly owned electricity companies Energex and Ergon Energy, part of Energy Queensland, and Powerlink Queensland will benefit state emergency service (SES) groups in the state’s south-eastern region.

A total of $26,000 from that funding has been spent on emergency equipment for the SES’s regional team ahead of the summer storm season.

Kevin Walsh, QFES south-eastern region assistant commissioner, said the equipment, including stretchers, lighting, chainsaws and vehicle accessories would be used to assist communities from Coolangatta to Esk.

“The ongoing generosity of our partner organisations has helped the SES build capacity that has a direct and positive impact on communities across the state,” Walsh said.

“Our volunteers are at the ready to support the community through a range of emergencies, and having up-to-date equipment means they always have the right tools for the job.”

Energy, renewables and hydrogen minister Mick de Brenni said the benefit of having state-owned energy companies meant revenue could be spent on the community rather than corporate profits.

“Public ownership of energy works for Queenslanders,” the minister said, underscoring the way energy company funds have been spent on the state’s energy and jobs plan or building the Queensland SuperGrid.

“The Logan community knows we can count on the SES to be here for us, so today we’re paying it forward — ensuring they’ve got the right equipment, generously provided on behalf of Logan residents by our publicly owned electricity companies.”

In a statement, Energy Queensland CEO Rod Duke said that during disasters, the SES is instrumental in getting power back on for affected communities.

“For their tireless assistance for our crews and the wider community we are proud to continue our decade-long support of the amazing work they do.”

Minister de Brenni thanked local SES volunteers and staff for their “extraordinary” efforts in 2022. From extreme natural events, including storms, February floods, and other local emergencies the men and women of Queensland were on call to lend a hand, he added.

“Whether the ‘Orange Angels’ are responding to calls for help in the middle of the night, or supporting the local Police or Fire and Rescue teams, SES volunteers go over and above, and this is a small gesture to once again say thank you,” de Brenni said.

“It’s been their heroics over the past 12 months that makes this enduring partnership between our energy companies and the SES so profoundly valuable.”

Extra equipment handover events have been planned for SES teams in Cairns, Gympie, Mackay and Townsville in late 2022 and early 2023.