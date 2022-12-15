Your verdict: Australia’s most hated public service offices

When The Mandarin recently asked readers what they most disliked about their office space, they didn’t hold back.

Many railed that their offices had poor ventilation and lighting, and only offered hot desking (or “musical chairs”). Others complained of serious building defects and even potential OH&S issues. One believed their building was constructed before the dinosaurs ruled the world.

In their thoughtful replies, our readers provided a variety of reasons why having a happy working environment is so important:

“Coming into an unflattering and uninspiring building lowers the spirits and morale. That has to affect one’s productivity, no matter how hard one tries to compensate for that.”

“I find the whole office construct very old school … Factory floor work style, micromanaging, clock watching, constant interruptions. Too much time wasting, inflexibility — [it’s] not conducive to best work-life balance.”

“A good environment builds teamwork and connections. Open plan nightmares and hot desking make me not want to be there.”

“Feeling happy at work is important. For me, good lightning, closeness to work and collaborative teams are important. When I haven’t liked my workplace, I’ve preferred to work from home.”

“I want to work from home as much as possible because the office is horrible.”

It’s easy to see why hybrid working has become so fashionable.

So, which public sector offices received a thumbs-down from our readers across the country? Here’s a selection of anonymised replies, plus departmental responses when provided:

Victorian Department of Education — Melbourne

“Hate is too strong of a word but I dislike 2 Treasury Place because the building should be turned into a museum as it’s older than dinosaurs. The facilities and tech are outdated. The kitchens have no supplies (eg proper tea and not Dilmah tea), and the water tastes like metal.”

Department of Defence — various locations

“It’s bland, uninspiring — doesn’t remind me at all of the country I live in and work for. It looks like a poor, misplaced imitation of the Scottish Parliament building. It’s not fit for purpose and does not engender teamwork or collaboration. It’s also fairly isolated, making it a challenge to collaborate across agencies.”

“Not enough desk space for everyone; harsh artificial lighting; poor facilities.”

“Old and air con not effective and moth infected.”

Former employee: “There weren’t enough desks to go around hence ‘hot-desking’, aka musical chairs and sitting in random lunch spaces on laptops.”

“We’re in Townsville – and our buildings don’t have air conditioning. They’re new buildings, too. There’s no excuse for this; it’s like working in an actual chook shed except the RSPCA would put a stop to it.”

A department spokesperson says: “Defence maintains and upgrades its estate through annual programs of work that prioritise support to Australian Defence Force (ADF) capability and work, health and safety risks. These programs of work include building refurbishments, replacement of fixed equipment, compliance and safety works, road grading and resurfacing, electrical, water and security infrastructure works. Defence is in the process of modernising work environments to support future requirements. This is to better support personnel with efficient and agile working spaces. If ADF members or APS employees have concerns in the upkeep of their workplace, there are a number of mechanisms available to raise works requests or to flag their concerns, including those relating to work health and safety and environmental issues.”

Australian National Audit Office — Forrest, ACT

“The office space is aesthetically pleasing with feature walls and gentle curves. The space is divided into individual meeting rooms, larger group meeting rooms and individual workstations, most with adjustable desks and dual monitor set-ups to support our laptops … However, getting a desk of your choice turns office work into a dystopian nightmare where those who arrive late end up sitting in odd corners. Keeping a team together requires coordinated willpower and precision timing.”

Home Affairs (office not specified)

“There is no foyer space to sit and drink coffee/read or circulate, which means you don’t run into people from other parts of the department. I used to love running into people in the general foyer of my office building.”

Department of Climate Change, Energy, the Environment and Water — Parkes, ACT

“John Gorton Building: lack of shopping nearby.”

Australian Digital Health Agency (office not specified)

“It’s old and musty and the windows won’t open for fresh air.”

Department of Social Services — Tuggeranong, ACT

“Tiny workspaces, EL2s don’t have offices so private conversations are difficult; not enough meetings rooms to cater for the number of staff/meetings, departmental executive visibility as they are located on the top floor away from staff, strict rules about personalising workspace and work area, constantly broken toilets and smelly sewerage issue, location at far south end of Canberra and woeful public transport, lack of affordable parking, not enough space to co-locate work groups in one spot and they are often spread across floors.”

A department spokesperson says: “The Department of Social Services office is in a modern, well-maintained building, built only in 2017. It includes a variety of features, including meeting rooms of various sizes. It is unusual in most agencies these days for EL2s to have their own offices, particularly in modern office fit-outs. All office locations are well maintained and include a variety of contemporary amenities. All building maintenance reports are dealt with promptly.”

Department of Education (jurisdiction not specified)

“Dirty, dusty, rundown. Plumbing regularly fails. Roof leaks. Fit-out not updated since the 90s. Fixed height desks – bad ergonomics. Horrible mesh back chairs. Terrible lighting and window glare. Nowhere to eat lunch – terrible kitchens. Not enough meeting rooms and not enough facilities for hybrid meetings. Noisy open plan.”

“Lack of natural light, distance from ‘main building’, lack of meeting rooms.”

Services Australia (office not specified)

“No opening windows, harsh lighting, lack of privacy, non-noise absorbing material used in the smart centres making it very noisy; not enough parking.”

Australian Taxation Office (office not specified)

“Tiny office. Terrible lighting gives me a headache; no windows.”

Australian Public Service Commission (office not specified)

“No meeting rooms or private spaces.”

Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (office not specified)

“Hot desking. Not enough workstations for all staff. The average workstation is adjustable to accommodate tall people (ie men). Limited ability to make ergonomics work for petite women.”

Department of Employment and Workplace Relations — Canberra

“It’s been closed since August. It’s cold, impractical and noisy. Inflexible.”

A department spokesperson says: “The Department of Employment and Workplace Relations’ premises at 50 Marcus Clarke Street were closed for several months because of an air-conditioning duct falling and rupturing the sprinkler system. Staff were able to work in other buildings where required, although space was limited, and many staff worked from home during this period. The decision to close 50 Marcus Clarke while repairs were made was done in the interests of staff welfare and safety, which was the department’s highest priority. Staff were kept informed while the building was repaired. The building reopened in early November.”

Australian Institute of Health and Welfare (office not specified)

“Its fit-out is circa 2007 when I joined the public service.”

Australian Taxation Office (office not specified)

“I just want to work from home full time! But if I have to go there, I dislike sitting in open plan, having to do video meetings from my desk, the weird two-elevator system (there’s a different way to get to L2 and then to the rest of the floors); the fact that only the exec boardrooms have video conferencing facilities, so all of the meeting rooms sit empty.”

National Disability Insurance Agency (office not specified)

“Air quality. [There have been] no improvements made to reduce COVID and other virus transmission.”

A department spokesperson says: “The NDIA is committed to providing a safe workplace and has an active COVIDSafe plan which outlines how the NDIA will help ensure the health, safety and wellbeing of staff and those visiting NDIA offices during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Austrade — NewActon, ACT

“[Fantastic sustainable building but] it’s far away from the rest of town — too far to walk easily.”

“Battery hen set up; can’t have conversations on the phone; team meetings impossible as all rooms are used all the time; located in [an] expensive area.”

NSW Department of Enterprise, Investment and Trade (office not specified)

“Open plan spaces too distracting.”

NSW Department of Premier and Cabinet (office not specified)

“No fresh air, harsh office light bulbs, too loud.”

NSW Department of Planning and Environment (office not specified)

“Open plan, no double-glazed windows (no soundproofing), half the monitors on the agile desks don’t work anymore. Taps [are] always broken in bathrooms.”

A department spokesperson says: “The Department of Planning and Environment manages 59 corporate offices across NSW and carries out regular maintenance throughout the year. We encourage staff to report any maintenance issues with office buildings or equipment via a central internal customer portal to ensure we are aware of these incidents as soon as they happen. Maintenance requests are triaged and actioned in order of importance, with urgent and critical issues resolved first as a matter of priority. Shared open plan workspaces bring people together to improve communication, collaboration and productivity which, in turn, helps to create a positive work culture.”

NSW Department of Enterprise Investment and Trade (office not specified)

“Lack of collaborative zones, noisy air conditioning which never gets fixed, leaking roof, teams in the same group located in different buildings.”

NSW Department of Planning and Environment (office not specified)

“Nothing personal about it. It’s all open hot desking, so no one can put anything on the walls or desks that have any personal touch. So it feels very sterile and not very friendly. It’s also really hard to get work done because it’s noisy.”

WA Department of Mines, Industry Regulation and Safety (office not specified)

“When I first started, I got lost a lot. It took me several weeks to build a mental map of the floor plan. I think that’s mainly because it’s so big, >200 people per floor. When I was pregnant, I found the distance from my desk to the nearest toilet block was annoying, but for people with normal bladder capacity it’s less of an issue.”

WA Department of Finance — Osborne Park

“Very cramped. Impossible to socially distance to observe COVID-19 protocols.”

A department spokesperson says: The Department of Finance Djookanup office in Osborne Park is an activity-based workplace where staff can choose where they work, including in quiet zones, open plan spaces, and we offer flexible work-from-home arrangements. The office has ample space for staff to physically distance and desks and workspaces are regularly cleaned. We take COVID-19 health requirements very seriously and have a range of plans in place. Staff are regularly reminded to follow health directions including to physically distance, practice good hygiene including washing hands regularly and refraining from coming to work if unwell.”

Do you have a public sector office nightmare story? Please let us know at media@themandarin.com.au.