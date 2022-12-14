New Hobart research facility to investigate Southern Ocean food chain

Scientists at the Australian Antarctic Division (AAD) will be able to undertake multi-year research into krill and other species on the completion of a new $25 million aquarium announced by the federal government.

The Taroona-based aquarium will help scientists understand the impacts of climate change on Antarctic krill, which are fundamental to marine life in the Southern Ocean.

Construction of the site is due to commence next year, with the first stages of planning approval complete.

Federal member for Franklin Julie Collins said the multi-million dollar aquarium was a major investment for the Antarctic environment and would allow AAD researchers to work closely with scientists from the University of Tasmania.

“Their work to improve our knowledge about the impacts of climate on krill reproduction will be priceless,” Collins said.

The AAD has a world-leading reputation for its work on live Antarctic krill research, and runs one of only three such facilities in Hobart.

Announcing the new facility on Wednesday, environment minister Tanya Plibersek said understanding Antarctic ecology was crucial to protect the future of the world.

“Based on weight, Antarctic krill are the most abundant wild animal species on earth and are the main diet of marine animals such as whales, seals and penguins,” the minister said.

“We need to know what impact warming oceans and ocean acidification will have on krill populations in the future.”

Senator for Tasmania Carol Brown added the Hobart facility would be significant for Australia’s efforts to protect the Southern Ocean.

