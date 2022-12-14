Rishworth touts evidence-based policy reforms for Australians living with disability

Key focus areas for disability research have been released by the minister for social services, who unveiled two key projects that she said would lead the government’s evidence-based reform agenda for the sector.

Amanda Rishworth made public the government’s preliminary research agenda, along with the recommendation to establish a National Disability Research Partnership (NDRP), on Wednesday.

Both initiatives tie into the national disability strategy 2021-31, with the research agenda aligned with themes that complement strategy outcomes.

“Under Australia’s disability strategy we committed to measuring, tracking and reporting on outcomes for people with disability,” Rishworth said.

“The NDRP is an Australian-first entity that will build knowledge through partnerships; it will also recognise and value the lived experiences of people with disability and prioritise co-design and collaboration.”

Our goal is to make a more inclusive Australia and as experts in their own lives, people with disability are driving the policy conversation. pic.twitter.com/B1CuBKhDx6 — Amanda Rishworth MP (@AmandaRishworth) December 14, 2022

October’s federal budget allocated an extra $2.5 million to the NDRP for the implementation of an inclusive disability research agenda, and co-design efforts to undertake research to support the strategy.

Rishworth added the public could now track the progress of outcomes on new web pages for the strategy framework, which is supported by the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare (AIHW).

Data on a total of 47 of the strategy’s 85 measures from the first six months of the strategy can be accessed on the website, with more to be added as they become available each quarter.

“Both the NDRP and the publication of these webpages are part of this important work,” the minister said.

Current AIHW monitoring shows the number of employment outcomes where people with disability were in work for at least 52 weeks after placement in work, increased by 10,201 individuals in the first six months.

As more young people moved from study to paid work, the number young NDIS participants aged 15-24 who were in employment also increased by half a per cent.

The number of NDIS participants in the labour force in open employment at full award wage also grew modestly in the first six months of the strategy.

The AIHW has released a new website to monitor the progress of Australia's Disability Strategy 2021-2031, by tracking what is happening for people with disability and what changes over time. Explore now: https://t.co/IjTIDqYJXV#IDPwD #Disability #Accessibility @IDPwD pic.twitter.com/RYCKyYY9N8 — AIHW (@aihw) December 14, 2022

In a joint statement with Bill Shorten, minister for the National Disability Insurance Scheme, Rishworth said one in six Australians are living with disability.

Shorten said understanding how the lives of these 4.4 million people, and how systems and services were failing to adequately support them, was important for the government to improve outcomes.

“Change cannot happen overnight but by making data clear, accessible and interactive means all Australians can monitor progress under Australia’s disability strategy,” he said.

“The government is committed to working with people with disability, their families and the people who support them.”

The research priorities of the government’s preliminary agenda include:

Looking at the education system and how it is best-preparing students living with disability for employment;

The social and economic costs and benefits of the NDIS;

Assistive technology and how it is best working;

Assessing the justice system’s interaction with people living with disability; and

Looking at how workplaces can become more inclusive.

